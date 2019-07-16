TCN and Numeracle™ Announce New Strategic Partnership to Seamlessly Register and Certify Phone Numbers to Avoid Improper Call Blocking

ST. GEORGE, Utah & ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a leading provider of cloud contact center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies worldwide, today announced a new partnership with Numeracle™, the pioneer of robocall blocking, labeling visibility and control in the calling ecosystem. Through this partnership, TCN customers will receive direct access to Numeracle's Number Registration and Trusted Entity™ Certification solutions, enabling users to register and certify phone numbers with call labeling analytics companies utilized by the top U.S. wireless carriers and third-party robocall identification apps. Leveraging TCN's strategic partnership with Numeracle will safeguard contact centers' calls from being incorrectly classified as "fraud" or "scam."

The TCN-Numeracle partnership will add another layer of transparency, security and protection for contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies to better navigate an ever-shifting U.S. regulatory landscape. For instance, a recent FCC ruling now allows phone carriers to block unwanted calls, as a default, before they reach consumers, creating a barrier for contact centers to effectively communicate with existing customers. Leveraging the power of Numeracle's phone number verification technology, TCN customers can now directly register phone numbers, certify a calling party's trust and receive monthly health check and risk rating reports to monitor the ongoing status of its numbers across the call labeling ecosystem. The new partnership will centralize call labeling data and empower the originators of legal and wanted calls with actionable measures to regain control of their outbound calling strategies.

"TCN's commitment to innovation and compliance made them a perfect fit for our partnership program," said Rebekah Johnson, founder & CEO of Numeracle. "As TCN continues to develop new ways to optimize contact center operations and streamline workforce management processes, Numeracle is excited to work alongside TCN to enhance business communications nationwide."

"We are proud to partner with a company that works to return trust and transparency to the voice channel and provide a pathway for legal callers to proactively identify themselves as trusted callers across the telecom network," said Terrel Bird, co-founder and CEO of TCN. "In tandem with this partnership, TCN is committed to developing new technologies to help businesses better attract, maintain and communicate with consumers in a transparent and compliant way."

To learn more about the TCN and Numeracle partnership, visit: http://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/by-feature/register-your-phone-numbers

About TCN:

TCN is a leading provider of cloud contact center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call center users with a highly affordable delivery model, ensuring immediate access to robust call center technology, such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording, and business analytics required to optimize operations and adhere to TCPA regulations. Its "always-on" cloud delivery model provides customers with immediate access to the latest version of the TCN solution, as well as the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs. TCN serves various Fortune 500 companies and enterprises in multiple industries including newspaper, collection, education, healthcare, automotive, political, customer service, and marketing. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com/ or follow on Twitter @tcn.

About Numeracle, Inc.:

Numeracle is working with major carriers, device manufacturers, app developers and industry leaders to deliver a path to visibility and control into the new calling ecosystem. Through the company's technology vision and industry leadership, Numeracle is laying the foundation for returning trust and transparency to customer communications. To learn more about Numeracle's call blocking and labeling solutions for call originators and call centers, visit http://www.numeracle.com.

SOURCE TCN