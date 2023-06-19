Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'330 -0.5%  SPI 14'924 -0.6%  Dow 34'299 -0.3%  DAX 16'235 -0.8%  Euro 0.9774 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'374 -0.5%  Gold 1'949 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'647 0.4%  Dollar 0.8947 0.1%  Öl 76.7 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Kreise: Deutschland will Intel-Ansiedlung mit fast 10 Milliarden Euro fördern
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Bei Holcim tritt Martin Ebner als Aktionär in Erscheinung
MCH Group-Aktie rot: Art Basel blickt auf eine erfolgreiche Ausgabe zurück
MTU Aero Engines-Aktie deutlich fester: MTU blickt mit mehr Zuversicht in die nahe Zukunft
Sartorius-Aktie bricht ein: Sartorius hat Prognose für Gesamtjahr 2023 gesenkt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Credit Suisse1213853ABB1222171Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
TCM Group A-S Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 39101414 / ISIN: DK0060915478]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.06.2023 14:01:34

TCM Group A/S: TCM Group A/S acquires 100% of the shares in Aubo Production A/S

TCM Group A-S Registered Shs
67.60 DKK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT                                                                                                                    

No. 167/2023

Tvis, 19 June 2023

TCM Group A/S acquires 100% of the shares in Aubo Production A/S

TCM Group A/S has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares in Aubo Production A/S. The transaction is expected to close shortly.

Aubo Production A/S is a well-established manufacturer of primarily kitchens, but also bathroom interiors and wardrobes located in Aulum, Denmark. Aubo Production A/S distributes the products through 22 independent retailers in Denmark and through 55 shop-in-shops in the leading Norwegian building material distributor, Optimera. Net sales in 2022 were DKK 292 million and the business has grown sales consistently over a number of years.

The acquisition supports TCM Group´s strategy of strengthening the market position of TCM in the core markets and grow the presence of TCM in Norway. With the acquisition TCM substantially improves its foothold in the Norwegian market and does so without creating a conflict with TCM Group's distribution of Svane Køkkenet and Nettoline in Norway.

The management of Aubo Production A/S will remain in place after the transaction, and the production in the facilities in Aulum will continue in full operation.

CEO Torben Paulin:
"We are happy that we have succeeded in reaching an agreement with the current owners of Aubo, the family behind the brand and the management of Aubo. We have for many years enjoyed good relations with our neighbours in Aulum and have been impressed by the development of the brand. We believe that going forward the TCM position in Norway will be considerably strengthened by the combination of the Aubo distribution through Montér/Optimera and the growing presence of Svane Køkkenet and Nettoline as more dealers are added to the present network.”

The purchase price for the shares in Aubo will, on a debt free basis, amount to DKK 165 million plus potential earn-out payments linked to the performance of the company going forward. Assuming all targets in the earn-out agreements are met, the total purchase price will amount to in total DKK 225 million.

As part of the acquisition agreement the sellers of the company will issue a vendor note for a part of the sales price as well as accept payment in form of shares in TCM Group amounting to DKK 10 million. The shares will be issued in connection with the closing of the transaction. The remaining cash payment will be financed by a bank credit facility.

As a result of the transaction the full year outlook for TCM Group A/S is revised. Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,050-1,175 million (previously DKK 950-1,050 million), and the guidance for the full year adjusted EBIT is now expected to be in the range of DKK 68-102 million (previously DKK 60-90 million).


For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00
IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk


About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TCM Group A-S Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TCM Group A-S Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:27 DAX Wochenausblick: Verschnaufpause nach Rekordhoch möglich
10:12 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
09:55 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.06.2023
08:00 Glencore Tochter Viterra fusioniert mit US-Agrarunternehmen Bunge
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Konsolidierung beendet?
16.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
15.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'796.49 19.21 JDSSMU
Short 12'023.40 13.82 16SSMU
Short 12'465.86 9.00 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'331.24 19.06.2023 14:01:38
Long 10'868.40 19.21 XQSSMU
Long 10'629.26 13.74 XASSMU
Long 10'158.94 8.79 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unklare Intention: Warum Jeff Bezos eine einzelne Amazon-Aktie gekauft hat
UBS-Aktie profitiert: UBS-Chef Ermotti blickt nach CS-Übernahme zuversichtlich in die Zukunft
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Bei Holcim tritt Martin Ebner als Aktionär in Erscheinung
KI-gestützte Meme-Generierungsplattform AiDoge notiert am 19. Juni an MEXC  – 100-fache Gewinne für $AI?
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
Markt gibt uneinheitliche Signale: So positioniert sich Börsenexperte Peter E. Huber jetzt
Verschnaufpause an den Parketts: SMI gibt zum Wochenstart nach -- Gewinnmitnahmen drücken DAX -- Kein Handel an den US-Börsen -- In Asien dominieren die Verkäufer
Pflichtangebot für Swiss Steel umgangen: Haefner verkauft Anteil von gut 8 Prozent an Peter Spuhler - Swiss Steel-Aktie höher
Lonza-, BACHEM-, Siegfried- und Tecan-Aktien werden für eine Umsatzwarnung durch Sartorius abgestraft
Oerlikon-Aktie wird abverkauft: Oerlikon liefert Teile für Trägerrakete Ariane 6

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit