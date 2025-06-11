Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.06.2025 08:05:59

TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement

TCM Group A-S Registered Shs
74.80 DKK -1.84%
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 212/2025

Tvis, 11 June 2025

Major shareholder announcement
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that BofA Securities Europe SA has notified that, as of 4 June 2025, it has changed its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in TCM Group A/S as follows:

Share capital and voting rightsHolding in TCM Group A/S previouslyHolding in TCM Group A/S as of 4 June 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %0.197%0.197%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %11.545%9.446%
BofA Securities Europe SA total share capital and voting rights in %11.742%9.643%

As of 4 June 2025, BofA Securities Europe SA directly or indirectly controls 1,013,722 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in TCM Group A/S, corresponding to 9.643% of the entire share capital and voting rights in TCM Group A/S.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33
IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

