SMI 11'259 -0.4%  SPI 14'487 -0.2%  Dow 32'950 -0.3%  DAX 15'481 0.5%  Euro 0.9895 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'261 0.4%  Gold 1'821 -0.2%  Bitcoin 22'339 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9342 0.3%  Öl 82.0 2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Merck-Aktie gefragt: Merck mit positiven Daten zu Hoffnungsträger Evobrutinib
Überblick für Krypto-Investoren
Darum fällt der Euro zurück - zum Franken wenig bewegt
LVMH-Imperium: Wie LVMH-Chef Bernard Arnault zu einem der reichsten Menschen der Welt wurde
Linde-Aktie gefragt: Linde vor letztem Schritt für Reorganisation - 28. Februar voraussichtlich letzter Handelstag in Deutschland
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
TCM Group A-S Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 39101414 / ISIN: DK0060915478]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.02.2023 17:19:53

TCM Group A/S: Financial outlook 2023

TCM Group A-S Registered Shs
70.00 DKK -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 161/2023

Tvis, 23 February 2023

TCM Group announces financial outlook for 2023.

The outlook for 2023 is characterised by a high degree of uncertainty with regards to the macro economic development and the derived effect on the demand for kitchens. Macro economic headwind during 2022 with high Inflation a.o. following the war in Ukraine, higher energy costs, higher interest rates etc. has led to a slowdown of the Danish housing market with a significant drop in number of houses sold and order intake from house builders. This has impacted the kitchen market with lower demand especially within B2C. As a consequence of the above, we expect lower activity in 2023 in general and we believe B2C sales will continue to be low going into 2023.

Based on the above, we have widened our range for the financial outlook for 2023 compared to previous years. Our financial outlook for full year revenue for 2023 is in the range of DKK 950-1,050 million and adjusted EBIT in the range of DKK 70-100 million.


Contact
For further information, please contact:
CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464
CFO Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen +45 97435200
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TCM Group A-S Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TCM Group A-S Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:49 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
11:50 Luxus: Begehrt bei Konsumenten und Investoren
09:37 Vontobel: BRCs auf Konsumgüteraktien im Fokus
09:37 Börse Aktuell – Zinsangst hält sich in Grenzen
09:18 SMI hält Abwärtsdruck stand
09:15 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie gesucht
06:45 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'719.88 19.78 DYSSMU
Short 11'978.92 13.50 H0SSMU
Short 12'392.26 8.98 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'259.78 23.02.2023 17:18:37
Long 10'836.99 19.95 MVSSMU
Long 10'548.47 13.19 ALSSMU
Long 10'134.40 8.91 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Siegfried-Aktie knickt ein: Siegfried erzielt kräftiges Gewinnplus
Coinbase-Aktie verliert: Coinbase mit tiefroten Zahlen
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot
Schindler-Aktie springt hoch: Schindler vermeldet deutlichen Gewinnrückgang 2022 - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Nach Fed-Protokoll: SMI etwas schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Dow Jones höher -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
ARYZTA-Aktie steigt deutlich: ARYZTA tilgt ausstehende Hybridanleihe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.