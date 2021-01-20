SMI 10’927 0.5%  SPI 13’561 0.5%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’875 0.4%  Euro 1.0774 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’612 0.5%  Gold 1’850 0.5%  Bitcoin 30’829 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8898 0.1%  Öl 56.4 0.8% 

20.01.2021 13:45:00

TCL Wins Multiple Awards, Features in Leading Tech Publications at CES 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leading intelligent technology company, reaffirmed the position of its innovative products in the global market by winning a number of awards and featuring in some of the world's best tech publications at the recent CES 2021.

The all-digital CES 2021 showcased companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more.

At CES 2021, TCL showed it is one of the most innovative companies in the market. The company presented TCL CSOT's  17-inch Printed OLED Scrolling Display and 6.7-inch AMOLED Rollable Display, along with TCL's newest Mini-LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs, and TCL 20 series smartphones, etc. TCL won multiple awards and recognitions for these innovative products from top media outlets like CNET, Newsweek, USA Today's Reviewed.com, WIRED, TechRadar, Engadget and more.

With TCL's AIPQ upscaling engine, Mini-LED backlights and the Roku operating system, the TCL 6-series Roku TV was covered by TechRadar, "Hottest of CES 2021"; WIRED, "The Best of CES 2021" and many more; The TCL XL Collection was covered by Newsweek, "Best of CES 2021: The 25 Best New Products, Gadgets and Tech".

This year TCL will introduce the high-performance and ultra-slim TCL TVs that feature brilliant ultra slim OD Zero Mini LED technology, which provides users with a richer colour layer, more depth of details and an unrivalled viewing experience of striking and uniform brightness.

TCL also unveiled its all-new TCL 20 Series lineup of smartphones with enhanced NXTVISION 2.0 display technology at CES 2021. The TCL 20 5G, which features a larger 6.67-inch FHD+ Dotch display, is designed for those seeking powerful 5G performance along with an enhanced display and video streaming experience. The TCL 20 5G smartphone won "Best Affordable Phone" from Android Authority, "Best Phone/Mobile Device" from Engadget and "Feature in Best of CES" from Android Headlines. The TCL 10 5G UW was covered by Twice in "Picks Awards Winner for CES 2021" and named as an CES 2021 innovation awards honoree.

Further, TCL NXTPAPER, TCL's brand-new display technology, is the first tablet to utilize a highly transflective screen to create a colourful, paper-like reading experience, and it allows the user to watch videos or play games. TCL NXTPAPER tablet won the "Editor's Choice Award" from USA Today's Reviewed.com, a leading consumer product review website, and a "Technical Excellence Award" from PCMag. It was also featured in articles in Digital Trends and TechRadar.

Other products covered by leading tech publications include the TCL Wearable Display in the "Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!" article in Engadget, TCL CSOT AMOLED Rollable Display mentioned by WIRED in its "The Best of CES 2021-Best in Mobile" article.

TCL continues to adhere to its mission of "Making Life Intelligent with Innovative Technology", and the Company will strive to maintain its position as a leader in the global electronics market with its next-gen products.

About TCL

TCL is a multi-national technology brand, founded in 1981.

In 2019, TCL was restructured into two entities, namely TCL Technology Group Corporation and TCL Industrial Holdings. TCL Technology focuses on the semiconductor display and materials industry (with TCL CSOT being a subsidiary), while TCL Industrials focuses on consumer electronics products, including TVs, mobiles, washing machines, refrigerators, air-conditioners, and small electrical appliances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423490/1.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423488/2.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423489/3.jpg

 

