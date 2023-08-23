Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.08.2023 01:30:00

TCL Revolutionizes Streaming Entertainment Landscape with Launch of TCLtv+

Top Electronics Brand Provides Consumers Free Access to Premium Content and New Interactive Viewing Experiences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, announced the launch of TCLtv+, a new online streaming service that allows its customers in North America access to a wide variety of complimentary entertainment programming. Dedicated to providing viewers with a free and evolving collection of premium content, the initial launch of TCLtv+ includes more than 200 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels and 1500+ on-demand movies and TV series from major and independent studios such as Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBC Universal, FilmRise, Banijay, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/TCL Communication)

Collaborating with world-leading content providers and technology platforms to relaunch its TCL TV Channel, TCLtv+ is an enhanced version of the channel that will enrich the viewing experience with groundbreaking "IDEO" technology, an interface designed to customize interactions for a completely new and individualized way of consuming entertainment. TCL's proprietary IDEO technology not only adds depth to its content library, but also offers convenience for viewers through several unique features. Setting itself apart from the rest of the streaming community, TCLtv+ can even connect viewers directly with their favorite characters in new interactive on-screen experiences. For example, an animated chef can walk viewers through a recipe that uses specific ingredients in their kitchen while watching a cooking show. Additionally, IDEO helps inform entertainment choices with instant summaries and detailed recaps, including exclusive insights into the actors. And simply by speaking into the remote, TCLtv+ users can easily get a gourmet meal delivered with a new ordering platform while utilizing the "Suggested Viewing" option to quickly find perfect programming recommendations.

"As a top two best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for four consecutive years, TCL is constantly innovating and looking for ways to offer our customers greater value and more importantly, a better experience. Providing free content plays a huge part in our continuing success so we are excited make our mark on the streaming world with TCLtv+," said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. "We are always listening to what consumers want and with TCLtv+, we're responding to their desire for more content and new experiences. TCL is making entertainment look good with high-quality picture performance on our TVs and elevating the content by making it free."

Customers can enjoy premium content on their award-winning TCL TVs at any time with no cost on TCLtv+. Delivering complimentary entertainment, TCL is working with streaming solution partners such as Amagi, XUMO, Wurl, OTTera, and Future Today for content launch and distribution, while other key players will be added over time. TCL is also working with strategic providers to develop its IDEO content, such as Brainstorm Media, Questar Entertainment, Big Media, Nicely Entertainment, Viva Pictures and Tesera Entertainment. TCLtv+ "Live" will feature more than 200 premier channels from major distributors and studios, providing personalized recommendations for local news along with diversified choices for Hispanics, African Americans, Asia Pacific Americans, LGBTQ+, and more. TCL's new service will also offer "YourTV+" with more than 100 titles at all times, and new titles being added every week from major content providers.

"With our trusted partners, who are also on the cutting edge of technology, TCLtv+ will bring premium content to its FAST Channel and AVOD (Ad-Supported Video-on-Demand) viewers. TCL's new customized content strategy brings the next generation of TV to audiences with a broader, more dynamic library of streaming channels," said Haohong Wang, General Manager, TCL Research America. "Our award-winning smart TV lineup has continued to raise the bar for consumers seeking the very best in entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what world-class products can achieve. And now, TCL is ushering in the future of television with viewing enhancements through IDEO that makes watching content on TCLtv+ a deeper, more interactive experience."

TCLtv+ is now available in U.S. and Canada on TCL televisions with Google TV, and will be available soon on TCL sets featuring the Roku TV and Fire TV platforms. Customers will automatically see the channel and can begin using the service for free. There are no subscriptions, fees or logins required to access TCLtv+.

About TCL 
TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-revolutionizes-streaming-entertainment-landscape-with-launch-of-tcltv-301908556.html

SOURCE TCL

