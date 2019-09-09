TCL Electronics Unveils Smart TV and Smart AV Products and Wins Prestigious Honor at IFA 2019

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", stock code: 01070.HK) joined IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany and launched a full suite of new innovations and smart products, which incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), range from TVs and audio products. Meanwhile, the Company received the "Home Theater Gold Award" for its flagship Mini LED X10 TV by International Data Group (IDG), which represents high recognition of the Company's commitment to technological innovation.

TV Products: Flagship TCL 8K QLED X Series and Mini LED Series

TV serves as a perfect gateway to an intelligent life. TCL offers ground-breaking technology to provide that gateway: 8K offers extremely high resolution; Mini LED provides ultra-high contrast and brightness; and QLED delivers richer colors. All of these are primary criteria for high image quality.

The newly launched TCL's flagship 8K QLED X Series, which is available in 85-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch models, offers a next generation 8K definition viewing experience. It is equipped with a retractable built-in camera, which will ascend and descend automatically when prompted by applications. Moreover, the Series supports augmented reality (AR) which further enhances the user experience and also features a unique duo-display design, alongside the main TV screen, so viewers can enjoy a mini-screen on an independent audio device that provides useful information to viewers, such as weather updates and movie status, as well as providing controls for smart connections and settings throughout the home.

The Mini LED Series comes in several sizes and with a variety of functions. The premier model is a 75-inch 8K Mini LED TV. Its backlight is driven by 25,200 high-performance LEDs, delivering superior brightness - that's between two and five times the brightness of a regular TV. It also features 900 local dimming zones, to deliver striking contrasts, with a purer, clearer display of light and dark detail via precision backlight control. In addition, a 75-inch 4K version and two 65-inch 4K versions with optional sound bars will be available at the end of 2019. The 65-inch 4K version with a sound bar will be available soon in the European markets.

Smart AV Products: RAY-DANZ Sound Bar and Headphones

In pursuit of a better immersive listening experience, TCL also revealed RAY-DANZ, a 3.1-channel Atmos sound bar featuring uniquely angled speakers on each side that beam sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units to create a wider soundstage without any digital virtualization. This allows for a larger sweet spot compared to mainstream sound bars without compromising audio quality, clarity and accuracy. While the wide soundstage is provided by the side speakers, RAY-DANZ's center channel provides clear dialogue and voice positioning for vocal content. It also features Dolby Atmos® technology that brings a three-dimensional sound experience to the home theater. The subwoofer can be connected wirelessly to the RAY∙DANZ unit to complement the listening experience and reproduce ground-shaking bass that is essential in creating an ultimate immersive experience.

TCL also revealed a line of new true wireless headphone products to help consumers better enjoy music and take calls whether they are on commute, exercising or at a café. SOCL500TWS comes with a range of fun vibrant color schemes and slim charging case that are perfect for urban dwellers. The ACTV500TWS is a pair of true wireless earbuds with IPX7 waterproof rating that comes with Comply™ foam tips and wireless charging case. They both focus on offering uncompromising comfort and a very long playtime - up to 26 hours for the SOCL500TWS and 33 hours for the ACTV500TWS.

At IFA 2019, the new smart TV products of TCL Electronics still focus on large screen TVs, such as 75-inch, 85-inch and above, and high-end display technologies, including quantum dot, 8K and Mini LED. Developing larger screen size and higher definition of display resolution are one of the core strategies of the Company's TV business. In the future, the Company will insist on developing cutting-edge and advanced technologies, such as quantum dot, 8K and Mini LED, to further reinforce its product competitiveness.

"TCL Electronics is continually investing in research and technology to improve the overall customer experience by providing with smart and healthy living products and services, and the Company is dedicated to becoming a global leading smart technology company," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Electronics. "To achieve this, we're putting our premium entertainment experience into peoples' homes. We're looking to further enhance that experience through the closer integration of AI x IoT."

The global TV sales volume of TCL Electronics again hit a new high, reached 15.53 million sets, up by 17.9% YoY, representing a market share of 14.3% and remained at No. 2 in global TV market in the first half of 2019. Its overseas market sustained rapid growth, the sales volume of TCL brand TVs increased by 49.8% YoY, with outstanding sales performance in North American markets (up by 75% YoY), emerging markets (up by 28.8%) and European markets (up by 20.7%). Among which, France, Germany and Italy in European markets recorded notable growth in sales volume. According to GfK and NPD reports, the market share of TCL brand TV kept stable growth in many countries and ranked among the top in 15 countries.

About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, and is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double + strategy" which includes "smart + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, TCL Electronics strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with smart and healthy living products and services, and is dedicated to becoming a global leading smart technology company. According to the latest Sigmaintell report, the market share of the Company in terms of sales volume ranked No.2 in the global TV market in the first half of 2019. TCL Electronics is included in the eligible shares list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For more information, please visit its website: http://electronics.tcl.com

