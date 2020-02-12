12.02.2020 01:50:00

TCL Electronics' Subsidiary Falcon Network Associates with Tencent Launch Free "Learn from Home" Channels

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", HKSE stock code: 01070.HK) announced that Shenzhen Falcon Network Technology (Falcon Network Technology), the Company's subsidiary, and Tencent Jiguang TV have cooperated with over 40 premium educational institutions to launch the "Learn from Home" channel on the TCL TV platform, providing free-for-limited-time educational contents including famous tutors classes and specific subjects classes. The number of users reached over 120,000 on the first-day launch.

Primary and secondary schools in China have postponed the start of the upcoming semester, while other education institutions have stopped offline tutorial classes. In order to help students studying at home, the Company carries out a "Learn from Home" channel at once, which offers students classes at home in a convenient way.

The free of charge service covers around 100 courses for students of pre-schools, primary schools and secondary schools with over 20,000 minutes of high-quality educational content. TCL TV users can access to the channel directly from the home page. In addition, TCL Electronics and Tencent Jiguang TV gathered premium educational resources from various tutoring brands, such as Fudao QQ, Xueersi, Zuoyebang, Readboy, and Efun Box, to provide with K12 tutoring courses, parent-child cloud classrooms, funny animations etc. The service enables students to complete their study tasks in an easier way while at the same time increasing students' learning interests and effectiveness.

TCL Electronics has already established competitive advantages through setting up globalized sales channels, online sales channels and adequate production capacity, which ensure its business developing smoothly. Overseas markets have become the engine of the Company's TV business. At present, the Company's overseas sales business are moving on as usual. Meanwhile, with factories in Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, Poland, India, etc., the Company's total production capacity layout in overseas exceeds 15 million sets per year, which is sufficient to meet its shipment demand in the overseas markets.

TV sales volume of the Company in 2019 increased by 12% year-on-year to 32 million sets, hitting a new record high again. At the same time, the sales volume of TCL brand TV in overseas markets increased by 26% year-on-year to 13.46 million sets. The Company's TV shipments has been ranking No. 2 in the global TV market since 2018. Moreover, the Company has issued a positive profit alert recently, expecting to record a significant increase of not less than 120% in the profit attributable to owners of the parent of the Company for 2019 compared with the corresponding period of 2018. In particular, the Company's global Internet business continued to expand with increasingly stronger profitability, and remarkably enhanced the Company's net profit.

About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) is one of the leading companies in the global TV industry engaging in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of consumer electronics products. Adopting a new business model oriented towards products and users and strategically focusing on "smart technologies + Internet" and "products + services", TCL Electronics is dedicated to becoming a globally leading smart technology Company and strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs, which provides users with smart and healthy living products and services. According to the latest Sigmaintell report, in the first three quarters of 2019, the Company ranked second in the global TV market in terms of its market share based on sales volume. TCL Electronics has been incorporated into the eligible stocks list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For more details, please visit the Company's website: http://electronics.tcl.com.

SOURCE TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

