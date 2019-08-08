TCL Electronics' Sales Volume in North American Markets Significantly Increased by 75% YoY for 1H2019

Well-established Global Manufacturing Layout and Production Capacities Can Meet the Demand in North American Markets

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company"; 01070.HK) today announced its sales volumes of TV products in overseas markets for the first half of 2019 (January to June). With sustainable and strong sales growth, TV sales volume of the Company in overseas markets reached 11.14 million, up by 34.5% year-on-year. Among which, the North American markets performed remarkably well with a year-on-year increase of 75% in spite of the global uncertainties.

In the first half of 2019, the sales volume of the Company in North American markets kept strong growth. According to the latest NPD data, in the first half of 2019, the Company ranked the 2nd with a 15.5% market share in the U.S. market, up by 3.6 percentage points, compared with its ranking in the 3rd in the same period last year. The Company surpassed Samsung to become No.1 by sales volume in March in the U.S. Benefiting from extensive and in-depth distribution channels, the Company performed remarkably well in the North American markets. The Company gradually covered Amazon, Walmart and other major sales channels since 2011 and accomplished full coverage of 6 major sales channels in the U.S. by extending to all branches of Best Buy across the U.S. in 2017, accompanied with the proportion of mid to high ends sales channels kept increasing.

In addition, TV products of TCL Electronics are highly recommended in the U.S. market. Among which, TCL R-series TVs were awarded by 26 third-party authorized institutions (Forbes, CNET, Digital Trends, tom's guide, gamesradar+, etc.) in the first half of 2019, including the Best TV, Best 4K Ultra-HD TV, Best TV Deals. Product competitiveness has been enhanced continuously.

With a detailed assessment, the Company has been well prepared for the potential risks of global uncertainties. The Company has well-established global manufacturing layout with factories in Mexico, South America, Poland, Vietnam, India, etc. The Company's total production capacity in overseas markets exceeds 15 million sets per year, which is sufficient to meet its shipment demand in the North American markets and can effectively mitigate potential risks.



About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, and is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "smart + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, TCL Electronics strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with a superior experience with its smart products and services. According to the latest Sigmaintell report, the Company ranked No. 2 in the global TV market with a market share of 11.6% in terms of sales volume in 2018. According to CMM omni-channel data, TCL Electronics ranked No.3 in the PRC TV market with a market share of 12.8% in terms of turnover in 2018. TCL Electronics is included in the eligible shares list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Scheme and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index. For more information, please visit its website: http://electronics.tcl.com

