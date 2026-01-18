Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Top News
Alphabet-Aktie: Berufung gegen Google-Urteil und 4-Billionen-Meilenstein
NVIDIA-Aktie im Mittelpunkt: Überraschende Zoll-Blockade in China stoppt wohl KI-Lieferungen
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
BioNTech-Aktie im Aufwind: Goldman Sachs sieht massives Potenzial in der Onkologie-Pipeline
Bayer-Aktie profitiert: Supreme Court befasst sich mit Glyphosat-Fall
18.01.2026 14:33:43

TCL Electronics Projects 45%-60% Adj. Profit Growth In 2025

(RTTNews) - TCL Electronics Holdings announced that it expects the Group's adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year 2025 to be in the range of approximately HK$2.33 billion to HK$2.57 billion. This represents a significant increase of about 45% to 60% compared with the corresponding period in 2024. The annual results announcement for the year 2025 is anticipated to be published in March 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’939.04 19.53 S80BSU
Short 14’217.44 13.89 SQ3B6U
Short 14’756.20 8.87 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’413.59 16.01.2026 17:31:52
Long 12’819.60 19.53 SSQBNU
Long 12’518.27 13.61 SXTBSU
Long 12’003.39 8.98 SKIBKU
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:04 ROUNDUP 3/'Fast drei Wochen': Merz kritisiert Fehltage wegen Krankheit
15:04 ROUNDUP: Polizei startet Vernehmung von Opfern des Sparkassen-Coups
15:04 ROUNDUP 2: Israel verärgert wegen Besetzung von Gaza-Gremium
14:34 ROUNDUP/Vizekanzler: Durch Trumps Zolldrohung nicht erpressen lassen
14:34 ROUNDUP/Grönland-Streit: Dänemarks Außenminister besucht engste Verbündete
14:34 ROUNDUP: Bundeswehrsoldaten ziehen aus Grönland ab
14:21 Macron bringt EU-Antwort auf Trumps Zolldrohung auf den Weg
14:21 Meloni warnt vor 'Eskalation' zwischen Europa und USA
14:20 Bericht: Bis zu 18.000 Tote nach Protesten im Iran
14:18 Grönland-Streit: Dänemarks Außenminister besucht engste Verbündete