TCL Electronics Projects 45%-60% Adj. Profit Growth In 2025
(RTTNews) - TCL Electronics Holdings announced that it expects the Group's adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year 2025 to be in the range of approximately HK$2.33 billion to HK$2.57 billion. This represents a significant increase of about 45% to 60% compared with the corresponding period in 2024. The annual results announcement for the year 2025 is anticipated to be published in March 2026.
