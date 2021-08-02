SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’935 -0.4%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0744 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37’229 2.6%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
02.08.2021 01:00:00

TCL Australia announces new high-end X Series Google TV range

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TV manufacturer and consumer electronics giant TCL has announced it will be releasing its X Series TVs, the X925 and X925 PRO, into the Australian market. Available in 65 and 75 inches, they will be one of the first TCL TV models to feature Google TV's ™  superior viewing experience.

"TCL Electronics continues to drive QLED and Mini LED technology forward by transforming televisions into smart home entertainment hubs," said Mark Zhang, TCL Electronics AU/NZ Managing Director.

The TCL 8K Mini LED TV X Series will combine TCL's industry-leading Mini LED 8K and QLED display technologies with Google's new entertainment offering, to help users discover and watch the content they love, in stunning definition, on the latest TCL screens.

Google TV's intuitive experience surfaces content recommendations across your multiple streaming services in one searchable interface.

"Users can even use their voice to ask Google to find movies and shows, answer questions, and control their smart home devices with via TCL's large 8K screens," Zhang explained.

Apart from Google TV, TCL's X Series is also equipped with a magnetic, wide-angle Magic Camera and Google Duo, a high quality video calling app. It is also pre-programmed with an assortment of gesture instructions, enabling users to interact with the TV by moving their hands rather than using the remote control or voice commands.

* Product appearance, functionalities and availabilities may differ between countries/regions.

* Google Assistant is available in select languages, countries/regions.

* Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google, Google Duo and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

SOURCE TCL Electronics

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

31.07.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit den Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
30.07.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
30.07.21 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
30.07.21 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
30.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
Künstliche Intelligenz wählt Fondszusammensetzung aus: Warum AMC den Vorzug vor Facebook bekommt
Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
Juli 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Sicherheit und Luxus: Das zieht die Reichen in die Schweiz
Pessimistisch für Aktien und Anleihen: Investmentexperte Jeremy Grantham warnt vor herben Verlusten
Finanzanalyst: Aus diesen Gründen setzen Anleger 2021 auf Rohstoffe
EZB bescheinigt Euroraum-Banken nach Stresstest Widerstandsfähigkeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit