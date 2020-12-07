TCEB Sets Up First Milestone of "Thailand LOG-IN Events"

BANGKOK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCEB reviewed the first year of "Thailand LOG-IN Events," the master plan to boost logistics, infrastructure, and affiliated advanced industries. Aiming to promote international trade exhibitions in those sectors in order to step up the foundation development plan and enhance the competitiveness of the country, the bureau officially announced the 2021 strategic direction of the plan and the allies in the government and private sectors.

Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, Senior Vice President - Business, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, stated that the exhibition master plan "Thailand LOG-IN Events" is one of the crucial strategic plans to stimulate and support exhibitions as a means to assist stakeholders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to restore other businesses to their full capacity. The strategy will support the expansion of potential international trade exhibitions and the creation of new show profile related to logistics and infrastructure sectors, including the upgrade of logistics and infrastructure in their principal industries.

"The operation of the exhibition master plan Thailand LOG-IN events serves the government's national development plans at the macro level because it incentivizes both government and privates sectors to create new shows, grow existing shows, expand shows and bid to host world-scale trade shows in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and Pattaya. Toward that end, the bureau offers benefits, such as financial support for organization of new normal trade shows, financial support for the feasibility study or the capacity to accommodate shows in the area or new exhibit profiles, and support for PR activities. Benefits for exhibitors are also available. The plan is now able to attract the organizers who show interest in expanding their show profiles and bringing their shows to the EEC, totally five shows in logistics, maritime, and smart city. It is expected that the master plan, aiming to create new shows, grow existing shows, and extend show profiles to related industries, altogether will result in up to 15 events at EEC by 2025."

Moreover, the plan is now attracting the allies from the government sector, which are as follows:

Ministry of Transport , a government agency overseeing the development of Thailand's infrastructure will supporting Thailand LOG-IN Events master plan, which will enhance the image of Thailand as a nation focusing on massive infrastructure development and, thus, creating enormous demand to be met by exhibition organizers.

, a government agency overseeing the development of infrastructure will supporting Thailand LOG-IN Events master plan, which will enhance the image of as a nation focusing on massive infrastructure development and, thus, creating enormous demand to be met by exhibition organizers. Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office of Thailand , a government agency responsible for the economic development zone and advanced industries for the area will accommodate international trade exhibitions with such utilities and facilities as high speed train linking three airports, deep-sea ports, and AEROTROPOLIS or aviation city.

Office of , a government agency responsible for the economic development zone and advanced industries for the area will accommodate international trade exhibitions with such utilities and facilities as high speed train linking three airports, deep-sea ports, and AEROTROPOLIS or aviation city. Pattaya City will serve as the business center of the EEC. The city is fully prepared to offer supporting packages and facilitate operators who bring trade shows into the area.

will serve as the business center of the EEC. The city is fully prepared to offer supporting packages and facilitate operators who bring trade shows into the area. The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) a government agency involved in supporting Smart City, one of the country's essential digital infrastructure. To support Thailand LOG-IN Events, the agency will help equip investor and startups with the knowledge and updated information on business opportunities in digital industry.

Mr. Kanate Wangpaichitr, Assistant Secretary-General, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office, said, "Thailand LOG-IN Events will help promote the special economic zone and build trust among investors while the EEC Office is facilitating the development of U-Tapao AEROTROPOLIS, the multimodal logistics hub of Southeast Asia. The smart city will provide modern technology for visitors. This will demonstrate EEC as a top of mind regional strategic business hub for international investors and corporations."

Mr. Kanate highlighted that "infrastructure development projects like high speed train linking three international airports, U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Airport City, third phase of Map Ta Phut and Laem Chabang, have made enormous progress and will be in service by 2025 - 2026. Thailand LOG-IN Event will elevate advanced technology and innovation through international trade exhibitions."

Mrs. Nichapa concluded that "the bureau has developed three strategic directions of the plan in 2021. The first strategy is to expand trade shows in targeted sectors to EEC, which includes Bang Saen and Rayong, and push forward other advanced industries (future automotive, automation and robotics, medical hub, food processing, and national defense and disaster management). The second strategy is to strengthen government partnership as a means to work in an integrated manner with the government sector in expanded areas and other government agencies relevant to promote advanced industries. The third strategy is the Incubation Programme: Strengthen Thai Stakeholders, which aims to prepare Thai exhibition stakeholders to work for international trade shows in the future. The preparation includes the production of practical manual and training programmes. The primary goal of this master plan is to bid and host world-class aviation exhibitions like Thailand International Air Show in 2025."

For more information about the supporting campaign and exhibition master plan Thailand LOG-IN Events, please contact: exhibitions@tceb.or.th

