TCEB invites to join "Thailand MICE Virtual Expo: The River of New Era" on 24-25 February 2021
BANGKOK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is organising Thailand MICE Virtual Expo during 24-25 February 2021.
Like a river that was once a birthplace of flourishing trade and commerce in Thailand, the country's first virtual MICE Expo will serve as a river of new era where opportunities are created for Thai and international MICE industry players to engage in business matching under new norm conditions.
A new era will also be represented by 8 live stream webinars and panel discussions on future industries Thailand is embarking on, which can be driven by future MICE platform, while 8 online workshops on Thai culture are on offer to represent extraordinary experiences for participants.
Don't miss out the 1st Thailand MICE Virtual Expo by registering your attendance at https://www.thailandmicevirtualexpo.com/e/ThailandMICEVirtualExpo
Thailand: Redefine Your Business Events
Experience the Extraordinary with Our Extra Care
About TCEB
A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY
Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB -- the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister -- has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry -- corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.
SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)
