TCEB: Hybrid Lions Clubs International Convention In Nakhon Ratchasima A Success Against COVID-19 Situation

BANGKOK, June 14, 2021 -- TCEB-supported Lions Clubs International Thailand Convention proved a success, attracting over 2,000 attendees nationwide to a hybrid format event the association held for the first time under strict hygiene standards and enhanced sustainability considerations.

The three-day convention, organized in Thailand's new MICE city, Nakhon Ratchasima, ran smoothly from start to finish, heralding a step forward for TCEB's campaign "Unlock MICE Cities with High Standard of Safety".

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB, said the 55th Lions Clubs International (LCI) MD 310 Thailand Convention was the first TCEB-supported event held under the campaign "Unlock MICE Cities with High Standard of Safety", launched in April to support Thailand's MICE cities in hosting events that comply with the latest hygiene standards.

Held from 7-9 May, 2021, the LCI convention also marked the first time Nakhon Ratchasima, a city in the northeastern region that was designated a MICE City only last year, is hosting an event of such scale.

"Lions Clubs International Thailand Convention is significant for other reasons as well. It was held for the first time in a hybrid format, a blend of online and in-person experiences. With TCEB's support, the organiser was able to introduce live streaming in reconfigured meeting rooms to present a new experience that is both safe and engaging."

The number of attendees at the opening ceremony was limited to 40 at a 400-square metre function room where attendees were seated at least 10 metres from the stage. Throughout the event, health volunteers screened attendees to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

Guided by TCEB, Lions Clubs International Thailand worked with venues that were certified with Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) and those that follow the Sustainable Events Basic Guidelines, such as electronic registration, setting room temperature at below 25 degrees Celsius, forgoing of foam block, fresh flowers, plastic bottles and straws. Furthermore, the sustainable practices also included an emphasis on organic foods and drinks as well as locally made souvenirs.

Lion Yupawan Sitthikongsak District Governor 310 E, 2020-2021, said: "The Convention is extraordinary as it is our first convention held under the new normal administration system, in full compliance with the requirements set by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Besides, this is the first time for Lions Clubs to receive support from the public sector, including the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial government and TCEB, both of which joined us in holding this distinguished summit."

The annual convention's objective is to conclude the performance of Multiple District Committee and to elect the supreme leader for each of the 6 districts nationwide. These districts will take turns hosting the convention which typically attracts more than 2,000 Lions Clubs members.

The LCI MD 310 Thailand Convention was held as a hybrid event for the first time due to the COVID-19 situation and was attended by 2,318 online participants and 474 onsite delegates. Delegates to the three-day conference stayed in three different hotels as part of disease preventive measures.

Lions Clubs takes pride in holding a convention that contributes to the economy when the country is facing the pandemic and being able to, through the convention, demonstrate the capabilities of Thailand's new MICE city, Nakhon Ratchasima.

"The way Lions Clubs organised this new normal convention is a learning experience that we would like to share with Chiang Mai, the host of the 56th edition of the LCI Thailand Convention," said Lion Yupawan Sitthikongsak District Governor 310 E, 2020-2021

Mr. Vichien Chantaranothai, Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima at the time the convention was held, said: "The Convention is a proof of the city's capability and readiness to host MICE activities. We have a diverse selection of venues that can cater to large-sized conventions or exhibitions, and ample accommodation and facilities for group activities. The city is the transportation hub of the northeastern region, blessed with unique cultural and tourism attractions. These elements are perfect for MICE. Another noteworthy asset is the quality of the city's MICE personnel, who are naturally service-oriented. Despite the need to adapt to the COVID-19 situation, the convention ran smoothly thanks to the collective support from all sectors. Its success has enhanced the image of the city and boosted the local economy. With this milestone, we are grateful to the participants from all sectors who contributed to the success of this event."

Mr. Chiruit added: "The 55th Lions Clubs International MD 310 Thailand Convention not only exceeded the objectives of the club, but also generated a revenue of around 9 million baht for Nakhon Ratchasima, plus another accompanying income of 6.7 million baht. Spending related to the convention benefited hotels, local shops and other establishments throughout the city."

