SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
06.02.2021 03:15:00

TCDA INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tricida Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - TCDA

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantMarch 8, 2021lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tricida securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:  To join the Tricida class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1941.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.  In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. 

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tricida's New Drug Application ("NDA") for veverimer (TRC101) was materially deficient; (2) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Tricida class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1941.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.   

No Class Has Been Certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcda-investor-alert-rosen-trusted-investor-counsel-encourages-tricida-inc-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--tcda-301223386.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 268.80
1.55 %
CieFinRichemont 85.80
0.59 %
LafargeHolcim 49.95
0.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 428.70
0.09 %
Novartis 81.48
-0.06 %
Geberit 548.80
-1.15 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
-1.57 %
Nestle 100.24
-1.73 %
Swisscom 477.00
-1.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.65
-2.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.02.21
Vontobel derimail: Einladung Webinar Elektrofahrzeuge: Dienstag, 9. Februar 10:30 Uhr
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
05.02.21
Die Marktstimmung bleibt freundlich
05.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch? / EUR/USD – Bleibt unter Druck
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dr. Doom mit schwarzer Prognose für Biden-Präsidentschaft: "Schwierige vier Jahre"
UBS startet nächsten Aktienrückkauf am 8. Februar - UBS-Aktie letztlich leichter
Robinhood hebt Handelsbeschränkungen für GameStop-Aktien und Co. auf - Aktie schliesst mit Kursprung
Starinvestor Peter Thiel steigt bei umkämpftem Startup ein
CureVac schliesst drei Schlüsselpartnerschaften gegen COVID-Pandemie - Aktie klettert
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Börsen verbuchen letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne
Swatch-Aktien mit Gewinnen nach Aussagen von Goldman Sachs
Director of Engineering gesucht: Ripple treibt Expansion voran
Molecular Partners rutscht wegen höherer Forschungsausgaben tiefer ins Minus - Aktie unbewegt
Devisenreserven der SNB steigen im Januar um 3,90 Milliarden Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Börsen verbuchen letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich zu. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit