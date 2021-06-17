|
17.06.2021 11:13:00
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business and Society
LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD Media Group announces the launch of a brand-new and ground-shaking new documentary series: 50 Global Leaders.
Throughout history there have been pivotal moments that changed society, unlocked new potential, and altered the world as we knew it thereafter. In 1903, the Wright Brothers achieved the first airplane flight, claiming the skies for personal and commercial travel. In 1928, Doctor Alexander Fleming discovered Penicillin, paving the way for research into antibiotics and revolutionising how we use medicine. More recently, in 1990, Tim Berners-Lee developed the World Wide Web, making the internet available to society as a whole and changing the way the world works forever. These innovations, made on an industrial level, rippled across society and changed it irrevocably.
Today, innovations are no less crucial to the continuation of society and progress, and it is important that the impact of today's innovations is as recognised as those of a century ago. 50 Global Leaders celebrates the disruption created by modern innovations and creates an opportunity for current leaders and trailblazers to explain how today's actions will shape tomorrow across both industries and society.
Organisations today are developing cutting-edge concepts like smart cities, virtual collaboration and clean energy, even as they ensure systems in education, mobility, and recycling are future-proof and prepared for the inevitable digital transformation.
50 Global Leaders engages with such innovative efforts and illuminates the astounding endeavours of leading companies through creative and informative documentary-style films that showcase how businesses across sectors are revolutionising their industries and affecting broader society.
Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, brings his own perspective to this crucial subject: "We are privileged to be here and ready to make society aware of this climactic moment where the future of business and society is being devised by such global disruptors."
Companies Featured in this Launch:
Hyper Island, Swiss Post Solutions, Epos, Polarium, Smart Eye AB, Scanmarket, Shark Solutions Group, Mercedes Benz, Jerusalem, Vindskip AS, Volvo Cars, Halogen, Wind River, Arkema, Cinionic, Stratex, Also Holding.
About 50 Global Leaders:
The 50 Global Leaders initiative has been created to allow the leaders of today's corporate sphere to explain their visions and offer insight into the future state of global business and society at large. Businesses that wish to get involved should contact info@tbdmediagroup.com.
About TBD Media Group:
TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.
Media Contact:
Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney
Head of Marketing
TBD Media Group
j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535552/50_Global_Leaders.mp4
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Das Wachstum der chinesischen Wirtschaft hat sich seit Jahresbeginn an allen Fronten und auf hohem Niveau stabilisiert. Daran wird sich auf absehbare Zeit nichts ändern. Wie Sie davon profitieren können, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI etwas leichter -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt gibt derzeit ab. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert nahe der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Donnerstag hauptsächlich Gewinne verzeichnet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}