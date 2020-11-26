Taylor's University is Top 90 in Asia

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University continues to break barriers as the institution is now ranked 89 in Asia according to the latest QS Asia University Rankings 2021 exercise. Rising 90 ranks since 2016, the University made positive strides in Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Internationalisation and Faculty -- Student ratio.

Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll shared that the institution was anticipating this achievement following an outstanding year in various QS rankings exercises. Taylor's University kicked off 2020 by attaining the top private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia position in the QS World University Rankings 2021. Following that, the institution broke into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, making it the only Malaysian private university to be ranked within the coveted Top 50 Under 50. The achievements are the results of a massive team effort at Taylor's and close engagement with industry partners.

"Despite the unprecedented pandemic, our vision of radical administrative and curriculum reforms has served us well, as we accelerated our digitalisation efforts to pave the way for innovation in teaching and learning. Our online learning, which has ensured learning continuity for our students throughout the government enforced campus closure, was subsequently awarded the QS 5 Stars rating. Following this, we will continue to push forward with our Borderless Learning concept and a unique ecosystem that future-proofs our graduates with intellectual knowledge, emotional capacities and entrepreneurial creativity to tackle the challenging job market," said Professor Driscoll.

The institution's Borderless Learning initiative, via its award-winning Virtual Learning Environment, enables local and international students to attend classes in either face-to-face or online mode, while engaging in discussions and projects virtually. The initiative includes Taylor's Lecture Capture System (ReWIND), Lightboard Technology, a gamification system and hundreds of subject-specific microsites.

SOURCE Taylor's University