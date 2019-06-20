Taylor's University is in the Top 1% in the world

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University has once again made it to the top 1 per cent globally for employer reputation in the 2020 QS World University Rankings results.

Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll said the result is testament to Taylor's University's strong reputation among global brands.

"I am delighted to share that we are once again ranked as the number one private university in Malaysia by employers globally. This achievement is testament to our education quality in preparing our graduates for the global marketplace. In addition to our strong affinity with employers, we saw positive development in the rankings of four other indicators namely Academic Reputation, International Faculty, International Student and Faculty Student," he said.

In addition to being a favoured brand by top employers, Taylor's University also made it to the list of Asia's top 10 most international universities.

Professor Driscoll said that this development also showcases Taylor's and Malaysia's appeal among international students.

"Most of the students are interested in our mobility courses and partnership with over 200 universities that we have in place. We are also growing in terms of appeal as Malaysia is solidifying its reputation as provider of quality education," he said.

Taylor's University moved up to be placed within the 511-520th rank, a huge jump of over 110 positions.

This latest achievement comes on the heels of Taylor's University's strong performance for the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject in the QS World University Rankings by Subject rankings exercise. The institution was ranked 14th in the world for the subject.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502252-1

SOURCE Taylor’s University