20.06.2019 04:49:00

Taylor's University is in the Top 1% in the world

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor's University has once again made it to the top 1 per cent globally for employer reputation in the 2020 QS World University Rankings results.

Taylor's University Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Michael Driscoll said the result is testament to Taylor's University's strong reputation among global brands. 

"I am delighted to share that we are once again ranked as the number one private university in Malaysia by employers globally. This achievement is testament to our education quality in preparing our graduates for the global marketplace. In addition to our strong affinity with employers, we saw positive development in the rankings of four other indicators namely Academic Reputation, International Faculty, International Student and Faculty Student," he said.

In addition to being a favoured brand by top employers, Taylor's University also made it to the list of Asia's top 10 most international universities. 

Professor Driscoll said that this development also showcases Taylor's and Malaysia's appeal among international students. 

"Most of the students are interested in our mobility courses and partnership with over 200 universities that we have in place. We are also growing in terms of appeal as Malaysia is solidifying its reputation as provider of quality education," he said.

Taylor's University moved up to be placed within the 511-520th rank, a huge jump of over 110 positions.  

This latest achievement comes on the heels of Taylor's University's strong performance for the Hospitality and Leisure Management subject in the QS World University Rankings by Subject rankings exercise. The institution was ranked 14th in the world for the subject.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502252-1

SOURCE Taylor’s University

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
19.06.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extrem bullisher Tag / Credit Suisse – 11,00 CHF-Marke als Rettungsanker?
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Airbus-Bestellungen: Qantas, Indigo Partners, Accipiter und China Airlines setzen auf Airbus
Darum hält sich der Euro stabil - Zum Franken etwas tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Nach der gestrigen Rally ging es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB