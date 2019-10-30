Taylor Morrison Reports Third Quarter Sales Orders of 2,540, an increase of 39% over the prior year quarter, and GAAP Home Closings Gross Margin of 18.5%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) today reported third quarter total revenue of $1.1 billion and GAAP home closings gross margin of 18.5 percent, leading to diluted earnings per share of $0.63. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.65 when the reported $3.6 million loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Net sales orders were 2,540, a 39 percent increase over the prior year quarter

Average monthly sales pace per community was 2.4, compared to 2.2 for the prior year quarter

Home closings were 2,296, a 9 percent increase over the prior year quarter

Total revenue was $1.1 billion , a 7 percent increase over the prior year quarter

, a 7 percent increase over the prior year quarter GAAP home closings gross margin was 18.5 percent

SG&A as a percent of home closings revenue was 11.1 percent

Net income was $67 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.63

"The third quarter was another successful one for Taylor Morrison as we met or exceeded our quarterly guidance on each of our key metrics," said Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison. "Although declining interest rates have been a benefit for our buyers, we believe there's a lot more beyond that giving consumers confidence, including rising incomes, strong stock markets, near record unemployment levels and improving equity in owned homes."

"We finished the quarter with 2,540 net sales orders, representing a substantial 39 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year," said Palmer. "In mid-September we released our July and August sales sharing our year-over-year order growth of 30 percent for the first two months of the quarter, nicely illustrating the buildup of strength that we saw as the quarter progressed with September up more than 60 percent year-over-year. This growth in sales was driven by strength across all regions, as well as price points. All three of our regions had sales orders up at least 20 percent, led by the East which was up nearly 64 percent."

Average community count was 346, which resulted in an average monthly sales pace per community of 2.4 for the quarter. This compared to a sales pace of 2.2 in the third quarter of 2018. The Company ended the quarter with 5,295 units in backlog, a year-over-year increase of 19 percent, with a sales value of approximately $2.5 billion.

"We delivered 2,296 closings, which is 9 percent higher than our results for the prior year quarter and in-line with guidance for the quarter," added Palmer. "This was a strong result despite being impacted by the Florida hurricane activity and the torrential rains in Houston resulting in a loss of five or six business days, which pushed approximately 50 to 75 closings into the fourth quarter."

"Having just passed the one-year anniversary of the AV Homes acquisition, it's clear that the increased scale we gained through the deal is having a material impact on our results," said Palmer. "Sales paces are up, margins continue to outperform expectations and we expect leverage on our overhead in the coming quarters as a result of the transaction. All in all, we are delighted with the new AV team members, assets acquired and the positive timing of the deal, which we believe positions us to capitalize on a strong real estate market."

"GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, the impact from purchase accounting and the mix impact from AV-related closings, was 18.5 percent. This rate exceeded our third quarter guidance as we were able to benefit from the efficiencies of scale," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our margin rate did benefit from some true-ups that we took during the quarter related to vendor rebates and profit participation arrangements. In total, these two items impacted margin by just over $5 million."

"SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue came in at 11.1 percent for the quarter. This rate was impacted by the deleverage from pushed closings due to weather and timing of certain items," added Cone. "We continue to maintain our annual SG&A guidance in the low 10 percent range of homebuilding revenue."

Homebuilding inventories were $4.3 billion at the end of the quarter, including 6,709 homes in inventory, compared to 5,478 homes in inventory at the end of the prior year quarter. Homes in inventory at the end of the quarter consisted of 4,198 sold units, 462 model homes and 2,049 inventory units, of which 385 were finished.

The Company finished the quarter with $224 million in total cash and a net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio of 42.7 percent. As of September 30, 2019, Taylor Morrison owned or controlled approximately 54,000 lots, representing 5.4 years of supply based on a trailing twelve months of closings, including a full year of AV, and the Company is focused on securing land for 2021 and beyond.















Quarterly Financial Comparison











($ thousands)















Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 Total Revenue

$1,105,105

$1,036,379

6.6 % Home Closings Revenue

$1,073,110

$1,014,168

5.8 % Home Closings Gross Margin

$199,008

$191,218

4.1 %

18.5 %

18.9 %

40 bps decrease SG&A % of Home Closings Revenue

$119,099

$100,520

18.5 %

11.1 %

9.9 %

120 bps increase

Full Year 2019 Business Outlook

Full Year 2019:

Average active community count is expected to be about 345

Monthly absorption pace is expected to be between 2.3 and 2.4; compared to 2.3 during FY 2018

Home closings are expected to be between 9,800 and 10,000

GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be in the low 18 percent range

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the low 10 percent range

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures is expected to be about $9 million

Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1.2 billion

Effective tax rate is expected to be about 25 percent

Diluted share count is expected to be about 108 million

Earnings Webcast

A public webcast to discuss the third quarter 2019 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The participant dial-in is 1 (855) 470-8731 and the passcode is 8770336. More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at investors.taylormorrison.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the site later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence.

For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: changes in general and local economic conditions (including as a result of recent extreme weather conditions); slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; inflation or deflation; the seasonality of our business; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; higher cancellation rates; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our mortgage operations and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; material losses in excess of insurance limits; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to our debt and the agreements governing such debt; our ability to access the capital markets; the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; and risks related to the integration of Taylor Morrison and AV Homes and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits from the combination of Taylor Morrison and AV Homes. In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

(480) 734-2060

investor@taylormorrison.com

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Home closings revenue, net

$ 1,073,110



$ 1,014,168



$ 3,205,252



$ 2,703,692

Land closings revenue

4,420



5,170



14,391



18,335

Financial services revenue

23,254



17,041



62,117



47,513

Amenity and other revenue

4,321



—



13,863



—

Total revenues

1,105,105



1,036,379



3,295,623



2,769,540

Cost of home closings

874,102



822,950



2,619,968



2,202,377

Cost of land closings

2,934



3,979



9,418



14,704

Financial services expenses

12,829



10,451



36,595



31,647

Amenity and other expense

4,166



—



12,754



—

Total cost of revenues

894,031



837,380



2,678,735



2,248,728

Gross margin

211,074



198,999



616,888



520,812

Sales, commissions and other marketing costs

76,765



67,504



226,809



185,806

General and administrative expenses

42,334



33,016



120,990



101,795

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

(2,103)



(2,514)



(7,983)



(9,777)

Interest income, net

(959)



(670)



(2,250)



(1,289)

Other expense/(income), net

389



798



(1,492)



4,889

Transaction expenses

617



—



6,496



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,610



—



5,806



—

Income before income taxes

90,421



100,865



268,512



239,388

Income tax provision

23,385



6,424



68,307



38,123

Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

67,036



94,441



200,205



201,265

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures

(24)



(159)



(211)



(428)

Net income before non-controlling interests

67,012



94,282



199,994



200,837

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

—



(714)



—



(4,391)

Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

$ 67,012



$ 93,568



$ 199,994



$ 196,446

Earnings per common share















Basic

$ 0.64



$ 0.84



$ 1.86



$ 1.75

Diluted

$ 0.63



$ 0.83



$ 1.84



$ 1.73

Weighted average number of shares of common stock:















Basic

105,472



111,396



107,389



112,449

Diluted

106,852



113,440



108,599



116,378



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018









Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 222,049



$ 329,645

Restricted cash

1,747



2,214

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

223,796



331,859

Owned inventory

4,229,971



3,965,306

Real estate not owned

23,703



15,259

Total real estate inventory

4,253,674



3,980,565

Land deposits

41,790



57,929

Mortgage loans held for sale

108,550



181,897

Derivative assets

2,903



1,838

Operating lease right of use assets

37,751



—

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

85,725



98,225

Other receivables, net

80,886



86,587

Investments in unconsolidated entities

128,363



140,541

Deferred tax assets, net

142,597



145,076

Property and equipment, net

83,654



86,736

Intangible assets, net

743



1,072

Goodwill

149,428



152,116

Total assets

$ 5,339,860



$ 5,264,441

Liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 189,556



$ 151,586

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

252,687



266,686

Operating lease liabilities

43,171



—

Income taxes payable

7,598



—

Customer deposits

184,975



165,432

Estimated development liability

36,762



37,147

Senior notes, net

1,634,176



1,653,746

Loans payable and other borrowings

225,203



225,497

Revolving credit facility borrowings

200,000



200,000

Mortgage warehouse borrowings

56,051



130,353

Liabilities attributable to real estate not owned

23,703



15,259

Total liabilities

$ 2,853,882



$ 2,845,706

Stockholders' Equity







Total stockholders' equity

2,485,978



2,418,735

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,339,860



$ 5,264,441



Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:





Three Months Ended September 30,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change East

1,029



953



8.0 %

$ 434,446



$ 392,767



10.6 %

$ 422



$ 412



2.4 % Central

653



594



9.9



309,954



272,980



13.5



475



460



3.3

West

614



568



8.1



328,710



348,421



(5.7)



535



613



(12.7)

Total

2,296



2,115



8.6 %

$ 1,073,110



$ 1,014,168



5.8 %

$ 467



$ 480



(2.7) %









Nine Months Ended September 30,



Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change East

3,063



2,528



21.2 %

$ 1,258,758



$ 1,033,553



21.8 %

$ 411



$ 409



0.5 % Central

1,944



1,645



18.2



924,411



780,682



18.4



476



475



0.2

West

1,821



1,481



23.0



1,022,083



889,457



14.9



561



601



(6.7)

Total

6,828



5,654



20.8 %

$ 3,205,252



$ 2,703,692



18.6 %

$ 469



$ 478



(1.9) %

Net Sales Orders:





Three Months Ended September 30,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change East

1,161



710



63.5 %

$ 463,201



$ 289,200



60.2 %

$ 399



$ 407



(2.0) % Central

759



617



23.0



360,413



298,111



20.9



475



483



(1.7)

West

620



495



25.3



331,133



306,004



8.2



534



618



(13.6)

Total

2,540



1,822



39.4 %

$ 1,154,747



$ 893,315



29.3 %

$ 455



$ 490



(7.1) %









Nine Months Ended September 30,



Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change East

3,611



2,604



38.7 %

$ 1,469,468



$ 1,096,008



34.1 %

$ 407



$ 421



(3.3) % Central

2,380



2,204



8.0



1,129,506



1,064,852



6.1



475



483



(1.7)

West

1,974



1,799



9.7



1,061,312



1,128,763



(6.0)



538



627



(14.2)

Total

7,965



6,607



20.6 %

$ 3,660,286



$ 3,289,623



11.3 %

$ 460



$ 498



(7.6) %

Sales Order Backlog:





As of September 30,



Sold Homes in Backlog

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change East

2,186



1,589



37.6 %

$ 935,273



$ 754,666



23.9 %

$ 428



$ 475



(9.9) % Central

1,856



1,610



15.3



936,889



814,173



15.1



505



506



(0.2)

West

1,253



1,250



0.2



662,440



771,135



(14.1)



529



617



(14.3)

Total

5,295



4,449



19.0 %

$ 2,534,602



$ 2,339,974



8.3 %

$ 479



$ 526



(8.9) %

Average Active Selling Communities:





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change East

153



109



40.4 %

162



119



36.1 % Central

135



118



14.4



138



119



16.0

West

58



48



20.8



59



50



18.0

Total

346



275



25.8 %

359



288



24.7 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables set forth reconciliations of: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and the related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income before allocation to non-controlling interests, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share and (iv) net homebuilding debt to total capitalization ratio.

Adjusted income before income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of significant and unusual transactions, which in the third quarter of 2019 was a loss on extinguishment of debt. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest amortized to cost of sales and interest income, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and non-cash compensation expense, if any (Adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of significant and unusual transactions, which in the third quarter of 2019 was a loss on extinguishment of debt, and transaction and corporate reorganization expenses and the tax impact due to such items and one-time tax reductions, which for the third quarter of 2018 included an acceleration of tax deductions following an inventory analysis, a favorable conclusion of a state tax audit centered on NOL's and benefit due to a repatriation of foreign earnings and utilization of foreign tax credits. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity).

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metric assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin





Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018 Income before income taxes

$ 90,421



$ 100,865

Loss on extinguishment of debt

$ 3,610



$ —

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 94,031



$ 100,865











Total revenues

$ 1,105,105



$ 1,036,379











Income before income taxes margin

8.2 %

9.7 % Adjusted income before income taxes margin

8.5 %

9.7 %











EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests

$ 67,036



$ 94,441

Interest income, net

(959)



(670)

Amortization of capitalized interest

22,144



21,345

Income tax provision

23,385



6,424

Depreciation and amortization

1,262



985

EBITDA

$ 112,868



$ 122,525

Non-cash compensation expense

3,693



3,591

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 116,561



$ 126,116



Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands) As of

September 30, 2019 Total debt $ 2,115,431

Less unamortized debt issuance costs (15,823)

Less mortgage warehouse borrowings 56,051

Total homebuilding debt $ 2,075,203

Less cash and cash equivalents 222,049

Net homebuilding debt $ 1,853,154

Total equity 2,485,978

Total capitalization $ 4,339,132





Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 42.7 %

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliation





Three Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018 Net income available to TMHC – basic

$ 67,012



$ 93,568

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

$ —



$ 714

Loss fully attributable to public holding company

$ —



$ 100

Net income – diluted

$ 67,012



$ 94,382











Income before income taxes

$ 90,421



$ 100,865

Loss on extinguishment of debt

$ 3,610



$ —

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 94,031



$ 100,865











Income tax provision

$ 23,385



$ 6,424

Adjustments to income tax provision







Loss on extinguishment of debt

$ 934



$ —

Acceleration of tax deductions related to inventory

$ —



$ 8,075

Settlement of state tax audit

$ —



$ 7,875

Utilization of foreign tax credits related to repatriation of foreign earnings

$ —



$ 3,220

Adjusted income tax provision

$ 24,319



$ 25,594











Adjusted net income from continuing operations - basic

$ 69,712



$ 75,271

Net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest

$ —



$ 714

Loss fully attributable to public holding company

$ —



$ 100

Adjusted net income from continuing operations - diluted

$ 69,712



$ 76,085











Weighted average number of shares of common stock:







Basic

105,472



111,396

Diluted

106,852



113,440











Earnings per common share — basic:

$ 0.64



$ 0.84

Adjusted earnings per common share — basic:

$ 0.66



$ 0.68

Earnings per common share — diluted:

$ 0.63



$ 0.83

Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted:

$ 0.65



$ 0.67





























View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-reports-third-quarter-sales-orders-of-2-540--an-increase-of-39-over-the-prior-year-quarter-and-gaap-home-closings-gross-margin-of-18-5-300947809.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison