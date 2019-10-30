|
30.10.2019 11:55:00
Taylor Morrison Reports Third Quarter Sales Orders of 2,540, an increase of 39% over the prior year quarter, and GAAP Home Closings Gross Margin of 18.5%
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) today reported third quarter total revenue of $1.1 billion and GAAP home closings gross margin of 18.5 percent, leading to diluted earnings per share of $0.63. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.65 when the reported $3.6 million loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded.
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- Net sales orders were 2,540, a 39 percent increase over the prior year quarter
- Average monthly sales pace per community was 2.4, compared to 2.2 for the prior year quarter
- Home closings were 2,296, a 9 percent increase over the prior year quarter
- Total revenue was $1.1 billion, a 7 percent increase over the prior year quarter
- GAAP home closings gross margin was 18.5 percent
- SG&A as a percent of home closings revenue was 11.1 percent
- Net income was $67 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.63
"The third quarter was another successful one for Taylor Morrison as we met or exceeded our quarterly guidance on each of our key metrics," said Sheryl Palmer, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison. "Although declining interest rates have been a benefit for our buyers, we believe there's a lot more beyond that giving consumers confidence, including rising incomes, strong stock markets, near record unemployment levels and improving equity in owned homes."
"We finished the quarter with 2,540 net sales orders, representing a substantial 39 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year," said Palmer. "In mid-September we released our July and August sales sharing our year-over-year order growth of 30 percent for the first two months of the quarter, nicely illustrating the buildup of strength that we saw as the quarter progressed with September up more than 60 percent year-over-year. This growth in sales was driven by strength across all regions, as well as price points. All three of our regions had sales orders up at least 20 percent, led by the East which was up nearly 64 percent."
Average community count was 346, which resulted in an average monthly sales pace per community of 2.4 for the quarter. This compared to a sales pace of 2.2 in the third quarter of 2018. The Company ended the quarter with 5,295 units in backlog, a year-over-year increase of 19 percent, with a sales value of approximately $2.5 billion.
"We delivered 2,296 closings, which is 9 percent higher than our results for the prior year quarter and in-line with guidance for the quarter," added Palmer. "This was a strong result despite being impacted by the Florida hurricane activity and the torrential rains in Houston resulting in a loss of five or six business days, which pushed approximately 50 to 75 closings into the fourth quarter."
"Having just passed the one-year anniversary of the AV Homes acquisition, it's clear that the increased scale we gained through the deal is having a material impact on our results," said Palmer. "Sales paces are up, margins continue to outperform expectations and we expect leverage on our overhead in the coming quarters as a result of the transaction. All in all, we are delighted with the new AV team members, assets acquired and the positive timing of the deal, which we believe positions us to capitalize on a strong real estate market."
"GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, the impact from purchase accounting and the mix impact from AV-related closings, was 18.5 percent. This rate exceeded our third quarter guidance as we were able to benefit from the efficiencies of scale," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our margin rate did benefit from some true-ups that we took during the quarter related to vendor rebates and profit participation arrangements. In total, these two items impacted margin by just over $5 million."
"SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue came in at 11.1 percent for the quarter. This rate was impacted by the deleverage from pushed closings due to weather and timing of certain items," added Cone. "We continue to maintain our annual SG&A guidance in the low 10 percent range of homebuilding revenue."
Homebuilding inventories were $4.3 billion at the end of the quarter, including 6,709 homes in inventory, compared to 5,478 homes in inventory at the end of the prior year quarter. Homes in inventory at the end of the quarter consisted of 4,198 sold units, 462 model homes and 2,049 inventory units, of which 385 were finished.
The Company finished the quarter with $224 million in total cash and a net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio of 42.7 percent. As of September 30, 2019, Taylor Morrison owned or controlled approximately 54,000 lots, representing 5.4 years of supply based on a trailing twelve months of closings, including a full year of AV, and the Company is focused on securing land for 2021 and beyond.
Quarterly Financial Comparison
($ thousands)
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018
Total Revenue
$1,105,105
$1,036,379
6.6
%
Home Closings Revenue
$1,073,110
$1,014,168
5.8
%
Home Closings Gross Margin
$199,008
$191,218
4.1
%
18.5
%
18.9
%
40 bps decrease
SG&A
% of Home Closings Revenue
$119,099
$100,520
18.5
%
11.1
%
9.9
%
120 bps increase
Full Year 2019 Business Outlook
Full Year 2019:
- Average active community count is expected to be about 345
- Monthly absorption pace is expected to be between 2.3 and 2.4; compared to 2.3 during FY 2018
- Home closings are expected to be between 9,800 and 10,000
- GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be in the low 18 percent range
- SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the low 10 percent range
- Income from unconsolidated joint ventures is expected to be about $9 million
- Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1.2 billion
- Effective tax rate is expected to be about 25 percent
- Diluted share count is expected to be about 108 million
Earnings Webcast
A public webcast to discuss the third quarter 2019 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The participant dial-in is 1 (855) 470-8731 and the passcode is 8770336. More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at investors.taylormorrison.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the site later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.
About Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence.
For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.
Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: changes in general and local economic conditions (including as a result of recent extreme weather conditions); slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; inflation or deflation; the seasonality of our business; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; higher cancellation rates; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our mortgage operations and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; material losses in excess of insurance limits; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to our debt and the agreements governing such debt; our ability to access the capital markets; the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; and risks related to the integration of Taylor Morrison and AV Homes and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits from the combination of Taylor Morrison and AV Homes. In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
(480) 734-2060
investor@taylormorrison.com
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Home closings revenue, net
$
1,073,110
$
1,014,168
$
3,205,252
$
2,703,692
Land closings revenue
4,420
5,170
14,391
18,335
Financial services revenue
23,254
17,041
62,117
47,513
Amenity and other revenue
4,321
—
13,863
—
Total revenues
1,105,105
1,036,379
3,295,623
2,769,540
Cost of home closings
874,102
822,950
2,619,968
2,202,377
Cost of land closings
2,934
3,979
9,418
14,704
Financial services expenses
12,829
10,451
36,595
31,647
Amenity and other expense
4,166
—
12,754
—
Total cost of revenues
894,031
837,380
2,678,735
2,248,728
Gross margin
211,074
198,999
616,888
520,812
Sales, commissions and other marketing costs
76,765
67,504
226,809
185,806
General and administrative expenses
42,334
33,016
120,990
101,795
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
(2,103)
(2,514)
(7,983)
(9,777)
Interest income, net
(959)
(670)
(2,250)
(1,289)
Other expense/(income), net
389
798
(1,492)
4,889
Transaction expenses
617
—
6,496
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
3,610
—
5,806
—
Income before income taxes
90,421
100,865
268,512
239,388
Income tax provision
23,385
6,424
68,307
38,123
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests
67,036
94,441
200,205
201,265
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures
(24)
(159)
(211)
(428)
Net income before non-controlling interests
67,012
94,282
199,994
200,837
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
—
(714)
—
(4,391)
Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
$
67,012
$
93,568
$
199,994
$
196,446
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.64
$
0.84
$
1.86
$
1.75
Diluted
$
0.63
$
0.83
$
1.84
$
1.73
Weighted average number of shares of common stock:
Basic
105,472
111,396
107,389
112,449
Diluted
106,852
113,440
108,599
116,378
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
222,049
$
329,645
Restricted cash
1,747
2,214
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
223,796
331,859
Owned inventory
4,229,971
3,965,306
Real estate not owned
23,703
15,259
Total real estate inventory
4,253,674
3,980,565
Land deposits
41,790
57,929
Mortgage loans held for sale
108,550
181,897
Derivative assets
2,903
1,838
Operating lease right of use assets
37,751
—
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
85,725
98,225
Other receivables, net
80,886
86,587
Investments in unconsolidated entities
128,363
140,541
Deferred tax assets, net
142,597
145,076
Property and equipment, net
83,654
86,736
Intangible assets, net
743
1,072
Goodwill
149,428
152,116
Total assets
$
5,339,860
$
5,264,441
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
189,556
$
151,586
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
252,687
266,686
Operating lease liabilities
43,171
—
Income taxes payable
7,598
—
Customer deposits
184,975
165,432
Estimated development liability
36,762
37,147
Senior notes, net
1,634,176
1,653,746
Loans payable and other borrowings
225,203
225,497
Revolving credit facility borrowings
200,000
200,000
Mortgage warehouse borrowings
56,051
130,353
Liabilities attributable to real estate not owned
23,703
15,259
Total liabilities
$
2,853,882
$
2,845,706
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity
2,485,978
2,418,735
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,339,860
$
5,264,441
Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Homes Closed
Home Closings Revenue, Net
Average Selling Price
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
East
1,029
953
8.0
%
$
434,446
$
392,767
10.6
%
$
422
$
412
2.4
%
Central
653
594
9.9
309,954
272,980
13.5
475
460
3.3
West
614
568
8.1
328,710
348,421
(5.7)
535
613
(12.7)
Total
2,296
2,115
8.6
%
$
1,073,110
$
1,014,168
5.8
%
$
467
$
480
(2.7)
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Homes Closed
Home Closings Revenue, Net
Average Selling Price
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
East
3,063
2,528
21.2
%
$
1,258,758
$
1,033,553
21.8
%
$
411
$
409
0.5
%
Central
1,944
1,645
18.2
924,411
780,682
18.4
476
475
0.2
West
1,821
1,481
23.0
1,022,083
889,457
14.9
561
601
(6.7)
Total
6,828
5,654
20.8
%
$
3,205,252
$
2,703,692
18.6
%
$
469
$
478
(1.9)
%
Net Sales Orders:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Net Sales Orders
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
East
1,161
710
63.5
%
$
463,201
$
289,200
60.2
%
$
399
$
407
(2.0)
%
Central
759
617
23.0
360,413
298,111
20.9
475
483
(1.7)
West
620
495
25.3
331,133
306,004
8.2
534
618
(13.6)
Total
2,540
1,822
39.4
%
$
1,154,747
$
893,315
29.3
%
$
455
$
490
(7.1)
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Net Sales Orders
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
East
3,611
2,604
38.7
%
$
1,469,468
$
1,096,008
34.1
%
$
407
$
421
(3.3)
%
Central
2,380
2,204
8.0
1,129,506
1,064,852
6.1
475
483
(1.7)
West
1,974
1,799
9.7
1,061,312
1,128,763
(6.0)
538
627
(14.2)
Total
7,965
6,607
20.6
%
$
3,660,286
$
3,289,623
11.3
%
$
460
$
498
(7.6)
%
Sales Order Backlog:
As of September 30,
Sold Homes in Backlog
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
East
2,186
1,589
37.6
%
$
935,273
$
754,666
23.9
%
$
428
$
475
(9.9)
%
Central
1,856
1,610
15.3
936,889
814,173
15.1
505
506
(0.2)
West
1,253
1,250
0.2
662,440
771,135
(14.1)
529
617
(14.3)
Total
5,295
4,449
19.0
%
$
2,534,602
$
2,339,974
8.3
%
$
479
$
526
(8.9)
%
Average Active Selling Communities:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
East
153
109
40.4
%
162
119
36.1
%
Central
135
118
14.4
138
119
16.0
West
58
48
20.8
59
50
18.0
Total
346
275
25.8
%
359
288
24.7
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables set forth reconciliations of: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and the related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income before allocation to non-controlling interests, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share and (iv) net homebuilding debt to total capitalization ratio.
Adjusted income before income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of significant and unusual transactions, which in the third quarter of 2019 was a loss on extinguishment of debt. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest amortized to cost of sales and interest income, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and non-cash compensation expense, if any (Adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of significant and unusual transactions, which in the third quarter of 2019 was a loss on extinguishment of debt, and transaction and corporate reorganization expenses and the tax impact due to such items and one-time tax reductions, which for the third quarter of 2018 included an acceleration of tax deductions following an inventory analysis, a favorable conclusion of a state tax audit centered on NOL's and benefit due to a repatriation of foreign earnings and utilization of foreign tax credits. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity).
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.
We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metric assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin
Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Income before income taxes
$
90,421
$
100,865
Loss on extinguishment of debt
$
3,610
$
—
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
94,031
$
100,865
Total revenues
$
1,105,105
$
1,036,379
Income before income taxes margin
8.2
%
9.7
%
Adjusted income before income taxes margin
8.5
%
9.7
%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests
$
67,036
$
94,441
Interest income, net
(959)
(670)
Amortization of capitalized interest
22,144
21,345
Income tax provision
23,385
6,424
Depreciation and amortization
1,262
985
EBITDA
$
112,868
$
122,525
Non-cash compensation expense
3,693
3,591
Adjusted EBITDA
$
116,561
$
126,116
Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
Total debt
$
2,115,431
Less unamortized debt issuance costs
(15,823)
Less mortgage warehouse borrowings
56,051
Total homebuilding debt
$
2,075,203
Less cash and cash equivalents
222,049
Net homebuilding debt
$
1,853,154
Total equity
2,485,978
Total capitalization
$
4,339,132
Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio
42.7
%
Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
Net income available to TMHC – basic
$
67,012
$
93,568
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
$
—
$
714
Loss fully attributable to public holding company
$
—
$
100
Net income – diluted
$
67,012
$
94,382
Income before income taxes
$
90,421
$
100,865
Loss on extinguishment of debt
$
3,610
$
—
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
94,031
$
100,865
Income tax provision
$
23,385
$
6,424
Adjustments to income tax provision
Loss on extinguishment of debt
$
934
$
—
Acceleration of tax deductions related to inventory
$
—
$
8,075
Settlement of state tax audit
$
—
$
7,875
Utilization of foreign tax credits related to repatriation of foreign earnings
$
—
$
3,220
Adjusted income tax provision
$
24,319
$
25,594
Adjusted net income from continuing operations - basic
$
69,712
$
75,271
Net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest
$
—
$
714
Loss fully attributable to public holding company
$
—
$
100
Adjusted net income from continuing operations - diluted
$
69,712
$
76,085
Weighted average number of shares of common stock:
Basic
105,472
111,396
Diluted
106,852
113,440
Earnings per common share — basic:
$
0.64
$
0.84
Adjusted earnings per common share — basic:
$
0.66
$
0.68
Earnings per common share — diluted:
$
0.63
$
0.83
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted:
$
0.65
$
0.67
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taylor-morrison-reports-third-quarter-sales-orders-of-2-540--an-increase-of-39-over-the-prior-year-quarter-and-gaap-home-closings-gross-margin-of-18-5-300947809.html
SOURCE Taylor Morrison
