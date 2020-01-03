Tax Tip - We're changing how representatives are authorized

OTTAWA, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - We're introducing new digital processes to simplify and speed up the way representatives request online authorizations.

Please note the upcoming changes to the Canada Revenue Agency's authorization processes starting in February 2020:

We're introducing a new e-authorization process for online access to individual tax accounts. Representatives will be able to request access using a web form through Represent a Client. Similar to the authorization process for business tax accounts, they will need to scan and submit a signature page that has been signed by their client .

Similar to the authorization process for business tax accounts, they will need to scan and submit a signature page that has been signed by their client The existing T1013 form will be discontinued for access to individual tax accounts. The T1013, RC59, and NR95 will be combined into one form called the AUT-01 Authorize a Representative for Access by Phone and Mail. This form will only be used to request offline access to individual and business tax accounts.

Note: All AUT-01s submitted to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will be processed as new requests and override previous T1013 submissions. This means representatives will lose their online access if they submit an AUT-01 form (with the exception of non-residents, as there are no online services for non-residents).

If T1 or T2 software is used to e-submit a request for online access to individual and business tax accounts, a new signature page will be generated. This new page must be signed by the client and retained by the representative for six years.

Note: There is no requirement to submit a copy of this signature page, unless requested by the CRA.

We're removing some restrictions for e-submitting an authorization using T1 or T2 software. For example, there won't be an error message when a 'care of' address is used on a taxpayer's account.

We'll no longer be using barcodes for authorization requests.

Existing authorizations for individual tax accounts of deceased persons, will no longer be cancelled. This will avoid having to re-authorize the same representative after the client's date of death.

These changes will take effect on February 10, 2020. Please continue to use the existing Representative authorization processes until this time.

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency