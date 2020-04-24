TAUZIA Hotels Supports Healthcare Professionals with Meal Donation Initiatives for Hospitals across Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the current COVID-19 global issue, TAUZIA Hotels is committed to assist the community in need during this pandemic, particularly the healthcare professionals who are working on the frontline to contain the disease. The company is working to support the medical professionals and hospital workers with distribution of ready-to-eat meals to selected hospitals across Indonesia.

Since March, several hotels in the TAUZIA Hotels network have prepared and delivered cooked meals to doctors, nurses and other health workers in hospitals appointed by the government to handle COVID-19 cases. So far, the team managed to deliver the meals to up to 12 hospitals in 10 cities in Indonesia; Surabaya, Semarang, Solo, Banjarmasin, Pontianak, Samarinda, Pekanbaru, Batam, Denpasar, and Badung (Bali). Considering the need for healthy meals, the chefs prepared menus using fresh ingredients with balanced nutrition yet easy to consume, making them a convenient option for busy healthcare workers.

Some hospitals that received the meals include Regional Public Hospital of Dr. Soetomo in Surabaya, Ken Saras Hospital Semarang, Moewardi Hospital Surakarta, Regional Public Hospital of Ulin in Banjarmasin, Soedarso Hospital Pontianak, AW Sjahranie Public Hospital in Samarinda, Regional Public Hosppital of Arifin Achmad Pekanbaru, BP Batam Hospital, and Sanglah Hospital in Bali.

"We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our healthcare workers who have selflessly made personal sacrifices in the fight against COVID-19," said Patrick Vaysse, Chief Operating Officer of TAUZIA Hotels. "During these unprecedented times, we realize the need to further unite and do our part as a socially responsible company in overcoming this health crisis and its impact around the nation. This meal distribution initiative is a way to express our gratitude and well-deserved appreciation for the healthcare professionals and we hope these meals can provide a bit of comfort during these trying times."

Sanitary safety measures were reinforced during both the meal preparation and delivery. The team of employees who delivered the meals were equipped with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers. Frequent hand washing was also required before and after the delivery.

About TAUZIA Hotels:

Established in 2001, TAUZIA Hotels is a portfolio of 127 hotels in operation and development under the brands of Préférence – a label for a collection of charming and discreet boutique hotels, Vertu – upscale hotels bearing the concept 'Joy of Life', HARRIS – upper midscale hotels promoting healthy lifestyle where guests can 'Stay Bright', FOX - midscale hotels with contemporary and adaptable design, YELLO – midscale hotels for aspiring travellers who appreciate creative design and technology, and POP! – economy hotels for smart and eco-friendly travelers. TAUZIA aspires to build a blend of culture in its management style and product development while promoting diversity in the hospitality industry. TAUZIA was recently recognized with Indonesia Most Innovative Business Award 2018 by Warta Ekonomi. Visit tauziahotels.com or @tauziahotels for more information.

TAUZIA is a member of The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a Singapore company that has grown to become one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. Spanning more than 170 cities across over 30 countries, Ascott's other brands include Ascott, Citadines, Citadines Connect, Somerset, Quest, The Crest Collection and lyf. Ascott is a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited (CapitaLand), one of Asia's largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. Ascott boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide. For more information on CapitaLand and Ascott, please visit www.capitaland.com and www.the-ascott.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200423/2784967-1

SOURCE TAUZIA Hotels