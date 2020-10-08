+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 17:22:00

Taurus And Northbridge Form Strategic Partnership Acquires 507-Unit Senior Housing Portfolio

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture led by Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC ("Taurus") and Northbridge Companies ("Northbridge) announced the acquisition of 6 Class-A senior housing properties located in key suburban Boston submarkets for approximately $200 million.

Taurus Investment Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC)

The 507-unit portfolio consists of Assisted Living (AL), and Memory Care (MC) and is operated by Northbridge, a developer, owner, operator and asset manager of senior living communities.

The acquisition, marks Taurus' first investment in the senior housing sector. "Taurus is thrilled to have been able to capitalize on the opportunity to acquire an institutional quality portfolio. We believe that the demand for high quality senior housing will remain strong in the coming years with the upcoming demographic shift as the 75+ population continues to accelerate. I am incredibly proud of our team's and our partners' ability to navigate the current market turbulence and successfully bring this to the finish line," said Peter A. Merrigan, CEO of Taurus. "Northbridge has a deep knowledge of the markets they serve, and we look forward to partnering and pursuing additional opportunistic investments in the senior housing industry together."

Northbridge, co-owned and led by senior housing veterans James Coughlin and Wendy Nowokunski, is an established New England based provider focused on the highest quality care and services for today's senior. Northbridge's thorough market knowledge, combined with solid financial strength, has enabled Northbridge to grow from a single community in Plymouth, Massachusetts to a portfolio of eighteen communities. "This transaction brings Northbridge Companies back to our roots of partnering with high net worth families who have a long-term commitment to investing in institutional grade senior housing," said James Coughlin, CEO of Northbridge. "Northbridge and Taurus intend to partner on future transactions and to continue to build a best in class portfolio in New England."

Welltower ("the seller") retained the proven team at Newmark Knight Frank to facilitate the sale. The Taurus and Northbridge venture retained Newmark to facilitate the debt required to close the transaction.

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC
Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 40 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. Currently active in the United States, Western Europe, Asia, and South America, the firm makes strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owner operators of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and developed more than 54 million square feet of residential, office, industrial, retail and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total value of over $7.8 billion. www.tiholdings.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taurus-and-northbridge-form-strategic-partnership-acquires-507-unit-senior-housing-portfolio-301148912.html

SOURCE Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.26
4.26 %
Swiss Re 70.94
2.19 %
LafargeHolcim 43.78
1.77 %
Novartis 80.04
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 359.60
1.35 %
CieFinRichemont 62.24
0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 222.60
0.23 %
Lonza Grp 553.00
0.14 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’991.00
-1.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
12:16
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
08:11
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
07.10.20
COMEX Gold Market Activity in 2020
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche-Lieferprobleme bedrohen britisches Coronavirus-Testprogramm
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
Eli Lilly-Aktie gewinnt: Eli Lilly beantragt Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Medikament
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger steigt himmelwärts
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
Idorsia-Aktie stärker: Idorsia will sich frisches Kapital beschaffen - Vorläufige Zahlen veröffentlicht
Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien: Apple gibt zwei Aktienpakete an CEO Tim Cook aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Auf dem asiatischen Parkett konnten sich Anleger am Donnerstag nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB