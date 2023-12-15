TaTaTu S.p.A.: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TATATU S.P.A. APPROVES THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

PRESS RELEASE

NO RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TATATU S.P.A. APPROVES THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

Consolidated revenues of Euro 60,4 million compared with Euro 53,7 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda adj [1] of Euro 1,6 million compared with Euro 1,8 million in the first half of 2022.

[1] Profit for the period amounting to Euro 513 thousand, compared to Euro 292 thousand in the first half of 2022.

Support from a major international bank to shareholder IA Media SA amounting to Euro 20 million for new investment in Tatatu.

Rome, December 15, 2023 - The Board of Directors of Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company"), the company that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, met today to announce that it has approved the consolidated half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2023 prepared in accordance with IAS/IFRS.

The first half of 2023 ended with Total Revenues of Euro 60,4 million compared to Euro 53,7 million with an increase of Euro 6,7 million, which was substantially attributable to the full contribution of the Mercato Metropolitano Group.

L’EBITDA Adj of Euro 1,6 million shows a slight decrease from the same period of the previous year mainly attributable to higher costs incurred by the Group for business development.

Net Financial Position Adj (i.e., net of the application of IFRS 16) debt amounted to Euro 8,6 million and compared to the balance as of December 31, 2022 increased of Euro 3,3 million mainly due to financial resources absorbed by operations.

A major international bank, approved a line of credit of Euro 20 million guaranteed by an investor of primary standing in favor of the parent company IA Media S.A., which formalized its willingness to financially support the subsidiary Tatatu S.p.A.

***

This press release can be consulted on the Company's website at https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/shareholders-meeting/

***

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coin for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coin when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding with TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

For more information:

Press contacts

H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu

Louis Tilquin | louis.tilquin@havas.com | +33 6 02 15 67 69

Investor relations contacts

Matteo Colafigli | matteo@tatatu.com | + 39 347 7176794