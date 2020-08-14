+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 13:13:00

Tata Projects completes Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, and its consortium partner have completed an important 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This 500kV transmission line is an achievement since it passes through thick jungles and mountainous terrain.

Surathani Phuket Transmission Line in Thailand

This project will bring additional electricity to Phuket thereby improving the lives of citizens. Out of the Tata Projects led consortium's 110-km stretch, about 80-km was executed by Tata Projects and the remaining by its partner. The company utilised drone technology for stringing of transmission lines thereby reducing timeframe and avoiding manual work.

Speaking about the project, Vivek Gautam, COO - Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are proud to complete this important transmission line project which is a true testimony of our top-notch expertise and vast experience. With successful completion of our second transmission line project in Thailand, we have once again proved our execution capabilities not only in India but also around the world. Going forward, we shall continue to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and uncompromising standards of safety." 

All tower foundations were completed using ready mixed concrete which is a symbol of 100 per cent concrete quality. Additionally, Tata Projects also prepared approach roads for ready mixed concrete trucks.

A unique aspect of this project is that it is the first 500 KV Transmission line passing from Phang-nga province. Phang-nga is a province in Southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea on the West Coast of the Malay Peninsula.

Prior to this Surathani - Phuket transmission line project, Tata Project led consortium had successfully executed an 80-km stretch of 500kV Roi Et 2 - Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line project in August 2019. It was the company's first successfully executed transmission line project in Thailand.

About TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects. TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

Media Contact:

Sandeep Menezes
sandeepmenezes@tataprojects.com 
+91-9920074163
Manager Marketing Communications
TATA Projects Ltd.

Naresh Sharma
nareshsharma@tataprojects.com 
+91-9010680747
Head Marketing Communications
TATA Projects Ltd.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228560/Surathani_Phuket_Transmission_Line.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228561/Vivek_Gautam_COO_TPL.jpg 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942604/Tata_Projects_Logo.jpg

 

Vivek Gautam, COO -TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects Limited (PRNewsfoto/TATA Projects Limited)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 509.40
0.67 %
SGS 2’378.00
-0.50 %
Nestle 108.40
-0.62 %
Novartis 77.28
-0.66 %
Zurich Insur Gr 342.80
-0.70 %
Givaudan 3’769.00
-1.52 %
Sika 207.90
-1.56 %
CS Group 10.30
-1.58 %
Alcon 56.02
-1.58 %
UBS Group 11.15
-1.68 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:28
Vontobel: derimail - DAX im Umbruch
07:51
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
06:00
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York
Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Straumann rutscht in Corona-Pandemie in die roten Zahlen - Straumann-Aktie gibt ab
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt
SMI deutlich schwächer -- DAX weiter im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Swiss Life im Halbjahr mit Gewinnrückgang
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich schwächer -- DAX weiter im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte tendieren am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil deutlich tiefer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB