Tata Motors Aktie
29.06.2021 19:44:00

Tata Motors Limited files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

MUMBAI, India, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR) announces that it has on June 28, 2021 filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").  The Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

The Form 20-F is available on the website of the Company at http://www.tatamotors.com/investor/sec-filing/ and can also be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. As mentioned on the Company's website, the holders of the Company's American Depositary Receipts can receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete audited financial statements, free of charge from the Company, upon submission of a request via an email addressed to inv_rel@tatamotors.com.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 35 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, 9 associate companies, 4 joint ventures and 2 joint operations as on March 31, 2021.

About Tata Motors

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

To know more, please visit (www.tatamotors.com; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors)

Media Contact Information

Tata Motors Corporate Communications: +91 22-66657613 / indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554321/Tata_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tata-motors-limited-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301322367.html

SOURCE Tata Motors Limited

