TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

GEDERA, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

Revenues for Q1 2021 increased by 11 % to $18.3 million compared to revenues of $ 16.5 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 25% compared to $24.6 million in Q1 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 increased by $2.7 million to $1.6 million compared to a loss of $1.1 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 36% compared to $2.5 million in Q1 2020.

The Company is proceeding with its recently announced plan to improve its cost structure, and in that respect has recently begun executing on its plan to consolidate the Company's operations in Kiryat Gat, Israel and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among other things, such actions will enable the Company to concentrate its heat exchanges cores activity in the United States allowing for better operational flow, getting closer to the Company's customer base and cutting fixed costs. To support this process, the Company successfully continued to obtain loans from banks in Israel and the US and has continued in improving its working capital. In connection with such plan, the Company incurred expenses of $0.5 million and capital expenditures of $0.5 million in Q1 2021.

As part of the consolidation of certain of the Company's operations in the US, the Company secured grants and incentives from the State of Oklahoma in an amount of approximately $11 million (subject to the terms of such grants) which will be utilized to finance investments and employee-related expenses of the Company's operations in Oklahoma.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "In Q1 we increased our revenues and gross margin, improved our working capital and stabled the Company's operational cash flow. In Q1 of 2021 we already started enjoying the fruits of our strategic lease deal with Honeywell that was signed at the end of 2020 as well as a PPP loan forgiveness of $1.44 million. We continue with the plan to streamline our operations and expect our cost structure to improve by 2022."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)



March 31,

December 31, 2021

2020

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,709

$ 24,128 Accounts receivable, net 12,862

11,355 Inventory, net 40,406

41,223 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 2,856

2,737







Total current assets 77,833

79,443







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Restricted deposit 320

176 Investment in affiliates 759

771 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,133

1,186 Deferred income taxes 702

566 Intangible assets, net 1,716

1,475 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,959

25,737 Operating lease right of use assets 6,461

6,767







Total non-current assets 37,050

36,678 Total assets $ 114,883

$ 116,121







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans $ 773

$ 1,477 Credit line from bank 6,012

3,000 Accounts payable 5,998

12,222 Accrued expenses 7,247

6,691 Operating lease liabilities 1,589

1,614 Provision for restructuring plan 470

- Liabilities belong to discontinued operation 43

179







Total current liabilities 22,132

25,183







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 5,625

3,489 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,283

1,410 Operating lease liabilities 5,092

5,758







Total non-current liabilities 12,000

10,657 Total liabilities 34,132

$ 35,840







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,809

2,809 Additional paid-in capital 65,737

65,711 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15)

128 Retained earnings 14,308

13,721 Total shareholders' equity 80,751

80,281







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 114,883

$ 116,121 *Reclassified due to discontinued operation.







TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Year ended

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020(*)

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)











Revenues:









Products $ 4,154

$ 7,257

$ 22,739 Services 14,206

17,393

52,620

18,360

24,650

75,359











Cost of goods:









Products 3,610

5,794

20,751 Services 11,352

14,273

46,173

14,962

20,067

66,924 Gross Profit 3,398

4,583

8,435











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 136

37

185 Selling and marketing 1,205

1,157

4,369 General and administrative 1,622

2,048

7,612 Restructuring and other expenses 520

-

315

3,483

3,242

12,481











Operating income (loss) (85)

1,341

(4,046)











Financial income (expenses), net 397

160

(770)











Income (loss) before taxes on

income (tax benefit) 312

1,501

(4,816)











Taxes on income (tax benefit) (131)

642

(1,517)











Income (loss) before equity

investment 443

859

(3,299)











Share in results of affiliated

companies (12)

(98)

(185) Net income (loss) from continued

operation $ 431

$ 761

$ (3,484) Net profit (loss) from discontinued

operation 156

(315)

$ (1,845) Net income (loss) $ 587

$ 446

$ (5,329)











Basic and diluted income per share





















Net income (loss) per share basic

and diluted from continued

operation $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ (0.39) Net income (loss) per share basic

and diluted from discontinued

operation $ 0.02

$ (0.04)

$ (0.21) Net income (loss) per share basic

and diluted $ 0.07

$ 0.05

$ (0.6)











Weighted average number of shares

outstanding









Basic 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696 Diluted 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696











*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)



Three months ended

Year ended

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)











Net income $ 587

$ 446

$ (5,329) Other comprehensive income (loss)









Net unrealized incomes (losses) from derivatives (143)

(108)

232 Reclassification adjustments for gains included in net

income and inventory -

5

(130) Total other comprehensive income $ 444

$ 343

$ (5,227)













TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)





Share capital





Accumulated

















Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

9,122,501

$ 2,802

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 18,244

$ 84,294

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019:





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

232

-

806

1,038

Share based compensation

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

$ 19,050

$ 85,370

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020:





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

102

-

(5,329)

(5,227)

Share based compensation

-

-

138

-

-

-

138

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

$ 13,721

$ 80,281

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED MARCH

31, 2021 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(143)

-

587

444

Share based compensation

-

-

26

-

-

-

26

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021 (unaudited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,737

$ (15)

$ (2,088)

14,308

$ 80,751









































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





Three months ended

Year ended





March 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(audited)

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income (loss)

$ 587

$ 446

$ (5,329)

Net income (loss) from continued operations

431

761

(3,484)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization

1,056

1,035

4,065

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(9)

109

(34)

Provision for doubtful accounts

-

205

(8)

Share in results of affiliated Company

12

98

185

Share based compensation

26

40

138

Non cash finance expense

(397)

(229)

566

Provision for restructuring expenses

533

-

-

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(127)

(128)

(341)

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

298

Deferred income taxes, net

(136)

312

(1,438)

Government loan forgiveness

(1,443)

-

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

(1,573)

267

9,472

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid

expenses

(181)

710

310

Decrease (increase) in inventory

798

(470)

1,868

Decrease in trade accounts payable

(106)

(3,212)

(5,336)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

560

1,778

(252)

Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(27)

(13)

(62)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (583)

$ 1,263

$ 5,947

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Investment in affiliated company

-

-

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(7,605)

-

(3,894)

Purchase of intangible assets

(285)

(898)

(1,513)

Cash flows used in investing activities

$ (7,890)

$ (898)

$ (5,407)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Short-term credit received from banks

3,000

-

3,960

Proceeds from long-term loans received

3,042

-

3,692

Cash flows provided by financing activities

$6,042

$ -

$ 7,652

















CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:













Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation

156

(315)

(1,845)

Net cash provided by operating activities

-

366

1,998

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities

156

51

153

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,275)

416

8,345

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

24,304

15,959

15,959

















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 22,029

$ 16,375

$ 24,304



TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



Three months ended

Year ended



March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2020





























Net income $ 587

$ 446

$ (5,329)

Adjustments:











Share in results and sale of equity

investment of affiliated companies 12

98

185

Taxes on income (tax benefit) (131)

642

(1,517)

Financial (income) expenses, net (397)

(160)

770

Depreciation and amortization 1,105

1,103

4,219

Provision for restructuring expenses 533

-

-

Exit and disposal activities -

-

805

Discontinued operation (income) loss (156)

315

1,845

Share based compensation 26

40

138

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,579

$ 2,484

$ 1,116

















