TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

|
13.05.2021 22:44:00
GEDERA, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2021 (unaudited):
- Revenues for Q1 2021 increased by 11% to $18.3 million compared to revenues of $16.5 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 25% compared to $24.6 million in Q1 2020.
- Gross profit for Q1 2021 increased by 259% to $3.4 million compared to $0.9 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 26% compared to $4.6 million in Q1 2020.
- Gross margin for Q1 2021 improved to 18.6% compared to 5.7% in Q4 2020 and compared to 18.5% in Q1 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2021 increased by $2.7 million to $1.6 million compared to a loss of $1.1 million in Q4 2020 and decreased by 36% compared to $2.5 million in Q1 2020.
- Net income for Q1 2021 increased to $0.6 million compared to a loss of $1.9 million in Q4 2020 and compared to net income of $0.4 million in Q1 2020.
The Company is proceeding with its recently announced plan to improve its cost structure, and in that respect has recently begun executing on its plan to consolidate the Company's operations in Kiryat Gat, Israel and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among other things, such actions will enable the Company to concentrate its heat exchanges cores activity in the United States allowing for better operational flow, getting closer to the Company's customer base and cutting fixed costs. To support this process, the Company successfully continued to obtain loans from banks in Israel and the US and has continued in improving its working capital. In connection with such plan, the Company incurred expenses of $0.5 million and capital expenditures of $0.5 million in Q1 2021.
As part of the consolidation of certain of the Company's operations in the US, the Company secured grants and incentives from the State of Oklahoma in an amount of approximately $11 million (subject to the terms of such grants) which will be utilized to finance investments and employee-related expenses of the Company's operations in Oklahoma.
Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented on the results: "In Q1 we increased our revenues and gross margin, improved our working capital and stabled the Company's operational cash flow. In Q1 of 2021 we already started enjoying the fruits of our strategic lease deal with Honeywell that was signed at the end of 2020 as well as a PPP loan forgiveness of $1.44 million. We continue with the plan to streamline our operations and expect our cost structure to improve by 2022."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:
www.tat-technologies.com
Contact:
Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +972-8-862-8503
ehudb@tat-technologies.com
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 21,709
$ 24,128
Accounts receivable, net
12,862
11,355
Inventory, net
40,406
41,223
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
2,856
2,737
Total current assets
77,833
79,443
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Restricted deposit
320
176
Investment in affiliates
759
771
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
1,133
1,186
Deferred income taxes
702
566
Intangible assets, net
1,716
1,475
Property, plant and equipment, net
25,959
25,737
Operating lease right of use assets
6,461
6,767
Total non-current assets
37,050
36,678
Total assets
$ 114,883
$ 116,121
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans
$ 773
$ 1,477
Credit line from bank
6,012
3,000
Accounts payable
5,998
12,222
Accrued expenses
7,247
6,691
Operating lease liabilities
1,589
1,614
Provision for restructuring plan
470
-
Liabilities belong to discontinued operation
43
179
Total current liabilities
22,132
25,183
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans
5,625
3,489
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
1,283
1,410
Operating lease liabilities
5,092
5,758
Total non-current liabilities
12,000
10,657
Total liabilities
34,132
$ 35,840
EQUITY:
Share capital
2,809
2,809
Additional paid-in capital
65,737
65,711
Treasury stock at cost
(2,088)
(2,088)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(15)
128
Retained earnings
14,308
13,721
Total shareholders' equity
80,751
80,281
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 114,883
$ 116,121
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020(*)
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 4,154
$ 7,257
$ 22,739
Services
14,206
17,393
52,620
18,360
24,650
75,359
Cost of goods:
Products
3,610
5,794
20,751
Services
11,352
14,273
46,173
14,962
20,067
66,924
Gross Profit
3,398
4,583
8,435
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
136
37
185
Selling and marketing
1,205
1,157
4,369
General and administrative
1,622
2,048
7,612
Restructuring and other expenses
520
-
315
3,483
3,242
12,481
Operating income (loss)
(85)
1,341
(4,046)
Financial income (expenses), net
397
160
(770)
Income (loss) before taxes on
312
1,501
(4,816)
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
(131)
642
(1,517)
Income (loss) before equity
443
859
(3,299)
Share in results of affiliated
(12)
(98)
(185)
Net income (loss) from continued
$ 431
$ 761
$ (3,484)
Net profit (loss) from discontinued
156
(315)
$ (1,845)
Net income (loss)
$ 587
$ 446
$ (5,329)
Basic and diluted income per share
Net income (loss) per share basic
$ 0.05
$ 0.09
$ (0.39)
Net income (loss) per share basic
$ 0.02
$ (0.04)
$ (0.21)
Net income (loss) per share basic
$ 0.07
$ 0.05
$ (0.6)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
Diluted
8,874,696
8,874,696
8,874,696
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Net income
$ 587
$ 446
$ (5,329)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Net unrealized incomes (losses) from derivatives
(143)
(108)
232
Reclassification adjustments for gains included in net
-
5
(130)
Total other comprehensive income
$ 444
$ 343
$ (5,227)
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)
Share capital
Accumulated
Number of shares issued
Amount
Additional paid-in capital
other comprehensive income (loss)
Treasury shares
Retained earnings
Total equity
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
9,122,501
$ 2,802
$ 65,535
$ (206)
$ (2,088)
$ 18,244
$ 84,294
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
232
-
806
1,038
Share based compensation
-
-
38
-
-
-
38
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,573
$ 26
$ (2,088)
$ 19,050
$ 85,370
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
102
-
(5,329)
(5,227)
Share based compensation
-
-
138
-
-
-
138
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,711
$ 128
$ (2,088)
$ 13,721
$ 80,281
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED MARCH
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
(143)
-
587
444
Share based compensation
-
-
26
-
-
-
26
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021 (unaudited)
9,149,169
$ 2,809
$ 65,737
$ (15)
$ (2,088)
14,308
$ 80,751
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(audited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$ 587
$ 446
$ (5,329)
Net income (loss) from continued operations
431
761
(3,484)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
1,056
1,035
4,065
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
(9)
109
(34)
Provision for doubtful accounts
-
205
(8)
Share in results of affiliated Company
12
98
185
Share based compensation
26
40
138
Non cash finance expense
(397)
(229)
566
Provision for restructuring expenses
533
-
-
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
(127)
(128)
(341)
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
298
Deferred income taxes, net
(136)
312
(1,438)
Government loan forgiveness
(1,443)
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
(1,573)
267
9,472
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
(181)
710
310
Decrease (increase) in inventory
798
(470)
1,868
Decrease in trade accounts payable
(106)
(3,212)
(5,336)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
560
1,778
(252)
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
(27)
(13)
(62)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ (583)
$ 1,263
$ 5,947
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in affiliated company
-
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(7,605)
-
(3,894)
Purchase of intangible assets
(285)
(898)
(1,513)
Cash flows used in investing activities
$ (7,890)
$ (898)
$ (5,407)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Short-term credit received from banks
3,000
-
3,960
Proceeds from long-term loans received
3,042
-
3,692
Cash flows provided by financing activities
$6,042
$ -
$ 7,652
CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:
Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation
156
(315)
(1,845)
Net cash provided by operating activities
-
366
1,998
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities
156
51
153
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,275)
416
8,345
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
24,304
15,959
15,959
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 22,029
$ 16,375
$ 24,304
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
Net income
$ 587
$ 446
$ (5,329)
Adjustments:
Share in results and sale of equity
12
98
185
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
(131)
642
(1,517)
Financial (income) expenses, net
(397)
(160)
770
Depreciation and amortization
1,105
1,103
4,219
Provision for restructuring expenses
533
-
-
Exit and disposal activities
-
-
805
Discontinued operation (income) loss
(156)
315
1,845
Share based compensation
26
40
138
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,579
$ 2,484
$ 1,116
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tat-technologies-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301291325.html
SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd
Inside
Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?
Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen erholt -- DAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt fand feiertagsbedingt am Donnerstag kein Handel statt. Nach seinen anfänglichen starken Abgaben vermochte es der deutsche Leitindex letztlich doch wieder zuzulegen. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. In Fernost waren die Bären am Drücker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}