30.04.2025 23:18:20

Taseko to Release First Quarter 2025 Results

Taseko Mines
1.98 EUR -3.41%
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question-and-answer session open to analysts and investors.

Participants can join by conference call dial-in or webcast:

Conference Call Dial-In

  • Participants can dial in to the conference call; however, pre-registration is required
  • To register, visit https://bit.ly/Dialin-Q12025
  • Once registered, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call
  • Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time

Webcast

For further information on Taseko, please visit tasekomines.com or contact:

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll-free 1-877-441-4533

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.