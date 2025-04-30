|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.04.2025 23:18:20
Taseko to Release First Quarter 2025 Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question-and-answer session open to analysts and investors.
Participants can join by conference call dial-in or webcast:
Conference Call Dial-In
- Participants can dial in to the conference call; however, pre-registration is required
- To register, visit https://bit.ly/Dialin-Q12025
- Once registered, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call
- Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time
Webcast
- A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at Taseko Mines | Events
- The webcast will be archived for later playback until June 2, 2025 at Taseko Mines | Events
For further information on Taseko, please visit tasekomines.com or contact:
Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll-free 1-877-441-4533
Stuart McDonald
President and CEO
No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.
