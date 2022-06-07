Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
08.06.2022 00:35:00

TASCAM Debuts the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station

The one-stop easy solution for podcast creation, streaming, conferencing, voice over production, and more

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TASCAM announces the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station. With the easy-to-use interface and layout, it is ideal for podcast creation, live streaming, conferencing, and more, the Mixcast 4 mixes and records mic inputs, internal sounds, and music via the system's trigger pads, plus external audio input from a phone or PC. With its internal 14-track recorder that records to SD card, a rich feature set, and the included TASCAM Podcast Editor software, the Mixcast 4 offers a simple but powerful audio production environment.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9055051-tascam-debuts-the-mixcast-4-podcast-station/

The Mixcast 4 interface incorporates 4 TRS/XLR combo jack mic inputs and 4 individual headphone outputs—and using USB, Bluetooth, and other inputs up to 8 sources can be mixed and recorded. Its auto-mixing function automatically adjusts optimal levels, resulting in professional results with minimal audio experience. With its 5-inch color touch screen, the Mixcast 4 enables podcasters to focus on their content without being distracted.

The Mixcast 4 includes the TASCAM Podcast Editor software—providing straightforward audio editing, track import from Mixcast 4, plus configuration and assignment of sound effects and background music to the unit's sound pads. The software supports Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android OS.

The Mixcast 4 has 8 customizable sound pads that are 8 banks deep—providing a wealth of creative opportunity. There are global voice effects for multiple mic inputs that can be applied to all four mic inputs. For example, the pitch transformer is useful for raising or lowering the timbre of one's voice for dramatic effect or to create character voices.

The Mixcast 4 provides input gain control for all input sources. This enables the USB Skype/Zoom input audio level to be governed by the host controlling the Mixcast 4. Similarly, the input level of a caller connected via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm input can also be controlled. This is ideal for those who use the Mixcast 4 with nearfield monitors, as live microphones will not be routed to the monitor outputs—risking feedback, for example, during video conferencing. There is also support for a Bluetooth connection that allows recording phone calls or playing background music from paired smartphones.

The TASCAM Mixcast 4 Podcast Station is available now through authorized TASCAM dealers.

About TASCAM

For decades, TASCAM has been the choice of musicians, engineers, and broadcast professionals worldwide by combining industry leading fidelity with legendary reliability. With solutions designed for a stunning array of audio applications and catering to today's top professionals, TASCAM continues to define the sound of modern recording. www.tascam.com.

 

With four microphone channels, the Mixcast 4 can feature a microphone plugged into the front or back for the first input, plus three additional channels for guests or co-hosts.

 

Controlling your production has never been easier! With The Mixcast 4’s large 5-inch full color touch screen, intuitively change any parameter with your fingertips.

 

The Mixcast 4 allows users to feature remote guests. Connect your device to the Bluetooth or Smartphone channel to record phone calls, Zoom or Skype conversations, or any other connected audio source.

 

The Mixcast 4 is an all-in-one podcasting station. Everything you need including four mic channels, dedicated Bluetooth, Smartphone, and USB channels; even add excitement with customizable sound pads!

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tascam-debuts-the-mixcast-4-podcast-station-301563484.html

SOURCE TASCAM

