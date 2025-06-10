Tarkett Participation- AVAILABILITY OF THE OTHER INFORMATION DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL, ACCOUNTING AND OTHER CHARACTERISTICS OF TARKETT PARTICIPATION

THIS DOCUMENT IS AN UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH-LANGUAGE TRANSLATION OF THE PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE "OTHER INFORMATION” DOCUMENT (DOCUMENT AUTRES INFORMATIONS) WHICH WAS FILED WITH THE FRENCH AUTORITÉ DES MARCHÉS FINANCIERS ON JUNE 6, 2025. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THIS UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH- LANGUAGE TRANSLATION AND THE OFFICIAL FRENCH "OTHER INFORMATION” DOCUMENT, THE OFFICIAL FRENCH "OTHER INFORMATION” DOCUMENT SHALL PREVAIL.

PRESS RELEASE DATED JUNE 10, 2025

AVAILABILITY OF THE OTHER INFORMATION DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL, ACCOUNTING AND OTHER CHARACTERISTICS OF

TARKETT PARTICIPATION

IN CONNECTION WITH THE PUBLIC BUY-OUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT ON THE SHARES OF

TARKETT

INITIATED BY TARKETT PARTICIPATION

AMF



This press release has been prepared and issued by Tarkett Participation (the "Offeror”) in accordance with Article 231-28, I of the general regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF”).

Upon completion of the public buy-out offer referred to in this press release, the mandatory squeeze-out procedure provided for in Article L. 433-4, II of the French Monetary and Financial Code will be implemented and the Tarkett shares covered by the public buy-out offer that have not been tendered to it will be transferred to the Offeror in exchange for compensation equal to the price of the public buyout offer.

Paris, France, on June 10, 2025 – Pursuant to the AMF's compliance decision dated June 5, 2025, relating to its public buy-out offer followed by a mandatory squeeze-out of Tarkett shares at a price of €17 per share (the "Offer”), the Offeror announced that it had obtained AMF approval No. 25-199 on the same day for the information document relating to the Offer.

The Offeror announces that the document containing information on the characteristics, in particular the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of the Offeror was filed with the AMF on June 6, 2025 and made available to the public on June 6, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF's General Regulations.

It is reminded that the Offer will be open for a period of 10 trading days. Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will publish a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer, respectively.

The document containing information on the characteristics, in particular legal, financial, and accounting characteristics of the Offeror is available on the Tarkett (www.tarkett-group.com) and AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites and may be obtained free of charge on request from:

Tarkett Participation

Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini

92919 Paris La Défense Cedex



Rothschild Martin Maurel

29 Avenue de Messine

75008 Paris Portzamparc BNP Paribas

1 Boulevard Haussmann

75009 Paris





Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

12, place des Etats-Unis

CS 70052

92547 Montrouge Cedex





Société Générale

GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG

75886 Paris Cedex 18









Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries.

The Offer is not directed at persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not open to acceptance in any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them.

Tarkett Participation disclaims any liability for any violation of such restrictions by any person.

Attachment