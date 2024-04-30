Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tarkett Aktie [Valor: 1418096 / ISIN: FR0004188670]
30.04.2024 18:19:44

Tarkett: Marie Deconinck appointed member of Tarkett Supervisory Board

Tarkett
9.12 EUR 0.88%
Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announces the appointment of Marie Deconinck as new member of the Supervisory Board, replacing her father Didier Deconinck whose departure had been anticipated and was confirmed at the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2024. 


"We are delighted to welcome Marie as a new member of the Supervisory Board. As Tarkett continues its long-term plan to create sustainable value, I am confident that Marie will actively contribute to the company’s ambition. I would like to thank Didier for his invaluable contribution to the Board's work over the years, " said Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.


Marie Deconinck, 38, a French and Canadian national, began her career in 2011 as CSR Manager for the microfinance group Baobab before taking over as Managing Director of DDA investment company. She joined Tarkett France sales network in 2020 as Product Category Marketing Manager, before moving to Tarkett EMEA & LATAM Division as Product Development Manager. Today, she is in charge of strategic product innovation projects linked to Tarkett’s sustainability
objectives.


Marie Deconinck holds a master’s degree in international relations from Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne University and an MBA from business school HEC Paris (specializing in Innovation). 

Julien Deconinck has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, replacing Didier Deconinck in this role. Tarkett’s Supervisory Board remains composed of 13 members, including 3 independent members, 2 employee representatives and 2 observers. 56% of the members are now women.

###


Media Contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83


About Tarkett
With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.4 billion in 2023. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) https://www.tarkett-group.com

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’746.97 19.83 BXSSMU
Short 11’995.28 13.70 SSMACU
Short 12’429.60 8.97 JESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’260.91 30.04.2024 17:31:59
Long 10’820.00 19.67
Long 10’563.12 13.46 SSQMJU
Long 10’131.20 8.94 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

