02.04.2025 10:43:23

Tarkett - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of March 31st, 2025

Tarkett
16.65 EUR -1.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PARIS, FRANCE, 2nd April, 2025 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of March 31st, 2025

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights
As of March 31st, 2025

  		65,550,281

  		Number of theoretical voting rights:

123 798 800

 
Number of exercisable voting rights:
123 780 241*

 

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

***


Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media Contact
Tarkett – communication@tarkett.com
Ogilvy – emmeline.jacob@ogilvy.com – +33 6 79 39 75 04
Ogilvy – marceau.barbedette@ogilvy.com – + 33 6 01 16 08 94

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT)). www.tarkett-group.com

