Tarkett Aktie [Valor: 1418096 / ISIN: FR0004188670]
03.04.2023 15:54:41

Tarkett - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of March, 31, 2023

Tarkett
12.46 EUR 1.30%
PARIS, FRANCE, April 3, 2023 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of March, 31, 2023

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

DateTotal number of shares in the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
As of March 31, 2023

 		65,550,281

 		Number of theoretical voting rights:

65,811,241
Number of exercisable voting rights:
65,701,931*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

***


Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.4 billion in 2022. The Group employs 12,000 employees and has 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build ‘The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

