Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’243 0.3%  SPI 15’057 0.4%  Dow 38’226 0.9%  DAX 17’957 0.3%  Euro 0.9752 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’913 0.5%  Gold 2’299 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’846 0.1%  Dollar 0.9078 -0.3%  Öl 83.8 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526HOCHDORF2466652Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swisscom874251Holcim1221405Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529
Top News
Rheinmetall-Aktie stärker: Deutschland muss laut Rheinmetall-Chef verteidigungsfähig werden
Aktienempfehlung Siemens Energy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie besser
Rohstoffe im Fokus: So bewegen sich Goldpreis & Co. am Freitagvormittag
Peach Property-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus: Moody's reduziert CFR-Rating auf "B3"
Valiant-Aktie profitiert: Valiant kann Quartalsgwinn klar steigern
Suche...
0% Kommission
Tarkett Aktie [Valor: 1418096 / ISIN: FR0004188670]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2024 10:22:26

Tarkett- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of April, 30th, 2024

finanzen.net zero Tarkett-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Tarkett
8.94 EUR -1.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PARIS, FRANCE, May, 3rd, 2024 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of April, 30th, 2024

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

DateTotal number of shares in the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
As of April, 30th, 2024

 		65,550,281

 		Number of theoretical voting rights:

123 643 694

 
Number of exercisable voting rights:
123 625 135*

 

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

***


Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries.  To build "The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Tarkett SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tarkett SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:40 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie nach Urteil gesucht
08:59 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Die Schweiz: ein Land der Immobilien
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
30.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’671.32 19.00 SSTM0U
Short 11’885.44 13.93 SSUM2U
Short 12’325.38 8.97 SS4MNU
SMI-Kurs: 11’241.90 03.05.2024 10:28:30
Long 10’820.00 18.89
Long 10’540.00 12.02
Long 10’043.33 8.90 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meldung an die SIX: ABB-Management verkauft Aktien - ABB-Aktie fester
Fondsmanager setzen wieder auf China-Aktien: Was dahinter steckt
Ist ein Börsen-Crash nahe? Ex-Top-Diplomat warnt vor drohender Gefahr
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis: Apple-Aktie fester
Aktienmärkte vor dem Absturz? Experte warnt: "Schmerzhafter Bärenmarkt" droht
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter
Coinbase schafft es in die Gewinnzone: Coinbase-Aktie dennoch tiefer
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit