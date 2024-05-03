|
03.05.2024 10:22:26
Tarkett- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of April, 30th, 2024
PARIS, FRANCE, May, 3rd, 2024 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of April, 30th, 2024
(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|As of April, 30th, 2024
|65,550,281
|Number of theoretical voting rights:
123 643 694
|Number of exercisable voting rights:
123 625 135*
* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.
Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com
Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83
About Tarkett
With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com
