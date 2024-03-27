Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tarkett Aktie [Valor: 1418096 / ISIN: FR0004188670]
Tarkett- AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Tarkett
8.86 EUR -3.49%
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, March 27, 2024 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 27, 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document, which includes the 2023 Annual Financial Report, includes in particular:

  • the Management Board report;
  • the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;
  • the Extra-Financial Performance Declaration;
  • the Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees;
  • the share buyback program description; and
  • the agenda and draft resolutions of the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting to be held on April 26, 2024.

This Document is made available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett-group.com). It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries.  To build "The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

pagehit