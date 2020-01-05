Targus Introduces Sustainable Laptop Cases at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES -- Targus, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today released its latest collection of EcoSmart® laptop bags at CES 2020. Made from recycled components, the new Cypress EcoSmart Collection is certified by Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and aims to reduce the number of plastic bottles destined for landfills by utilizing them in the bag production. The bottles are cleaned, flaked, re-polymerized and spun into fiber that is woven into the fabric that is used for the bags. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection encompasses 33 products, including backpacks, briefcases, sleeves and slipcases, and will be on display at Targus' CES booth in the LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.

The Cypress Collection is Targus' third collection for its EcoSmart line. Previous collections included the Balance EcoSmart which was named a Good Design 2018 Awards Honoree as Awarded by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies; and the Spruce EcoSmart, which is Targus' top performing backpack to date. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection improves on previous designs by incorporating more recycled materials into the bags, but also tracking those materials through the GRS program.

"Sustainability is complicated. There are a lot of companies making claims – but they can't back it up. For us, it's really important that we do it in the right way," says Joanne Sessler, vice president of global design and innovation, Targus. "By being GRS Certified, we are able to trace the yarn fiber back to the recycling system it came from as well as the people who were making the yarn. So, we know the entire process of the material's production and know that it is being made as sustainably as possible."

Targus merges form and function in the new Cypress Collection. The collection marries a sleek and sophisticated style while packing in protective padding to ensure the laptop is protected. To give customers a great experience, backpacks and briefcases include padded and ergonomic shoulder straps; water bottle holders; and trolley straps for rolling luggage. The Cypress EcoSmart Collection will begin rolling out in April 2020 and ranges from $24.99-$89.99.

Alongside the new Cypress EcoSmart Collection, Targus is continuing to update and expand its existing ranges. At CES 2020, Targus is showcasing new products and designs for its Newport Collection of contemporary laptop bags and Urban Collection, a new contemporary line of backpacks for the urban worker. Additionally, Targus continues to expand its range of technology accessories with updates to its tablet cases, cables, adapters, peripherals and universal power solutions.

