11.03.2020 07:10:00
Targovax ASA: Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its fourth quarter 2019 results.
A meeting for investors, analysts and press will take place in Oslo today at 10:00 CET (details below).
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2019
- In October, Targovax was selected for oral presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting. The presentation was given by Dr. Alexander Shoushtari, Principal Investigator of ONCOS-102 trial in melanoma, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYC
POST-PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
- In January 2020, Targovax announced it has entered into an option agreement with IOVaxis Therapeutics for an TG mutant RAS vaccine license and clinical development agreement in China
- In January 2020, Targovax presented encouraging data in the mesothelioma study combining ONCOS-102 and standard of care chemotherapy
- In January 2020, Targovax successfully completed a private placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 101 million (USD 11.2 million)
- In March, Targovax announced completed enrollment in the ONCOS-102 trial in anti-PD1 refractory melanoma
Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "2019 marked an important milestone for Targovax as we started to see clinical efficacy with ONCOS-102 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy. With the new data at hand, we have solidified our position as a leader in the oncolytic virus field. While we continue to treat patients and analyze data, we are preparing for the next steps of the ONCOS program beyond the ongoing trials."
