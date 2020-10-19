US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
19.10.2020 07:15:00

Targovax announces accepted abstract at SITC

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that an abstract on the mesothelioma trial has been accepted and will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, 9 -14 November 2020.

The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data presented in June.

 

Abstract title

 

A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma - 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcomes

 

Abstract number

 

361

 

Poster session

ePoster available throughout the conference

 

About SITC Annual Meeting 2020

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020) will be reimagined as a fully VIRTUAL experience this year to ensure the health and safety of program attendees and their patients.

SITC 2020 provides a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving cancer patient outcomes by incorporating strategies based on basic and applied cancer immunotherapy.

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-announces-accepted-abstract-at-sitc,c3217908

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-announces-accepted-abstract-at-sitc-301154615.html

SOURCE Targovax

