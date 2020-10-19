|
Targovax announces accepted abstract at SITC
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that an abstract on the mesothelioma trial has been accepted and will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, 9 -14 November 2020.
The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data presented in June.
Abstract title
A randomised open-label phase I/II study adding ONCOS-102 to pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma - 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcomes
Abstract number
361
Poster session
ePoster available throughout the conference
About SITC Annual Meeting 2020
The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020) will be reimagined as a fully VIRTUAL experience this year to ensure the health and safety of program attendees and their patients.
SITC 2020 provides a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving cancer patient outcomes by incorporating strategies based on basic and applied cancer immunotherapy.
