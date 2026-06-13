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Target Aktie 1036943 / US87612E1064

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13.06.2026 16:50:58

Target Shareholders Reject Independent Chair Policy Proposal

Target
107.75 CHF 3.63%
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(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced the results of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2026. Shareholders rejected three proposals, including a request for a policy requiring the Board Chair to be independent, a report on the presence of pesticides in Target's private label brands, and a report on reducing plastic microfiber shedding.

Despite these rejections, shareholders elected all 12 nominees to the board of directors, reaffirming confidence in the company's leadership team. They also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2026, ensuring continued oversight of financial reporting.

On compensation matters, shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive pay package through the "Say on Pay" vote. In addition, they endorsed the Amended and Restated Target Corporation 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which aligns management incentives with long-term shareholder value.

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