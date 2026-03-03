Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’426 -3.0%  SPI 18’482 -2.9%  Dow 48’905 -0.2%  DAX 23’729 -3.7%  Euro 0.9121 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’779 -3.5%  Gold 5’153 -3.2%  Bitcoin 52’676 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7865 0.9%  Öl 84.3 8.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Abercrombie Fitch stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Analyse: So bewertet Barclays Capital die Beiersdorf-Aktie
Vonovia-Aktie steuert auf wichtigen Termin zu: Hält die Bilanz den Erwartungen stand?
Forbo-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz und Gewinn 2025 rückläufig
TUI-Aktie nimmt ab: Rückholung von Urlaubern aus dem Nahen Osten geplant
Suche...

Target Aktie 1036943 / US87612E1064

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

03.03.2026 12:46:42

Target Sees Earnings, Net Sales Growth In FY26 - Update

Target
91.50 CHF 4.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) provided earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.50 per share on net sales growth of around 2 percent, with a small increase in comparable sales.

"Our team is firmly focused on writing Target's next chapter of growth, rooted in strengthening our merchandising authority, delivering an elevated and differentiated shopping experience, advancing our use of technology, and continuing to serve and invest in our team and communities," said Michael Fiddelke, CEO of Target.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, TGT is trading on the NYSE at $117.30, up $4.13 or 3.65 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com