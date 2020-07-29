Tapping Into an Ecommerce Boom: Buy It Installed, A Leading Provider of On-Site Installation Solutions, Builds Online Sales Growth, Launching Several New Clients in Auto Aftermarket and Home Impro...

+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In tapping into an ecommerce boom during the recent economic downturn, Buy It Installed Inc., (http://www.buyitinstalledinc.com/), a leading provider of on-site installation solutions, has continued to experience strong demand for its software-enabled services, leading to its launch of several new clients in the auto aftermarket and home improvement markets. 

The economic shutdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic has rapidly accelerated the growth of ecommerce with online spending in May hitting $82.5 billion, up 77% from the previous year, according to a recent Adobe Analytics report.

The Irvine-based Buy It Installed is meeting this need by enabling ecommerce merchants to seamlessly offer on-site installation at the point of purchase. The Buy It Installed® ISE patented technology platform allows online and offline consumers to purchase products with installation included, and then uses smart logic to manage and facilitate the installation with the most suitable installation service provider based on the product that was purchased and the consumer's demographics. In addition to the auto aftermarket market, the company also works with manufacturers and retailers in the following industries, including consumer electronics, smart home devices, computer hardware, plumbing, lighting, and more

"As ecommerce continues to skyrocket, merchants are looking for new ways to differentiate themselves and provide superior customer experience," said Todd Banhidy, CEO of Buy It Installed Inc. "Offering on-site installation services creates a competitive advantage for ecommerce merchants who are also seeking to increase conversion rates and improve return on ad spend. Buy It Installed provides a key connection between the ecommerce merchant, the service provider, and the consumer in this new virtual world."

Banhidy said the company's recent shift into the automotive aftermarket gives them a competitive advantage in serving the industry as no other on-site service providers are currently focusing on this area and do not have suitable technology capabilities that are needed to support this market.

Buy It Installed also owns and operates the Buy It Installer Service Provider network, which consists of thousands of installation professionals and technicians nationwide who are brand certified and ready to help consumers. The company is expanding its service provider network to provide jobs and predictable income to service professionals impacted by the slowdown.

With more than 30 years of experience in the home installation industry, Banhidy combined his background with his team's technology expertise in driving the design and development of the company's innovative platform and system.

The company has raised $19 million to date and Banhidy added that the company is actively raising additional capital in order to take advantage of current growth opportunities. The company is using the additional funding to drive the growth of its installation network, to further enhance their technology platform, and to hire new staff.

Buy It Installed Inc. is a software-enabled services company that enables manufacturers and retailers to offer "one click" on-site installation to their customers.  The Buy It Installed solution is powered through their patented ISE technology and platform and their Service Provider installation network. The company works with manufacturers and retailers in the following industries, including automotive aftermarket, consumer electronics, smart home devices, computer hardware, plumbing, lighting, and more. For more information please visit, https://www.buyitinstalled.com/#home.

