TAPP, Inc. Grows Senior Leadership Team With Addition of New Corporate CEO

HOUSTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPP, Inc., a leader in the steel structure industry, today announced the appointment of a new leadership role as the company continues its commitment towards growing in key market sectors and streamlining its business operations across North America. 

Gilberto Perez was named corporate Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at TAPP, Inc. Based out of TAPP's corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas, Mr. Perez will be responsible for providing strategic, financial and operational leadership across the company as TAPP continues to expand into Canada, U.S., and Mexico to further cement its position as a leader in the Transmission and Distribution industry.

Mr. Perez has more than 30 years of experience from progressive roles in various organizations. He joins TAPP, Inc. from Cemex, where he held numerous international executive positions since he started in 1988, including Strategic Planning Executive VP in Venezuela; Planning and Marketing Executive VP in Mexico; and culminating as President of Cemex USA. During Mr. Perez's tenure as President of CEMEX USA, he was responsible for overseeing the company's expansion from $500M in annual revenue to over $8B in annual revenue.

Perez earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Monterrey Institute of Technology, and a Master of Science in management from Stanford University.

Gilberto Perez stated:

"My immediate priority is to work with our team, who I believe represent our most valuable resource, to take full advantage of our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and bring them to full utilization to better serve our customers with efficiency, quality, and on-time delivery. TAPP has all the elements in place to become the top steel pole supplier in the industry. I believe this foundation, combined with my experience, will lead us to achieve our goal."

About TAPP, Inc.

Founded in 1958, TAPP is a family-owned company devoted to manufacturing quality steel structures for the utility, communications, OEM, and custom industries. Our best-in-class customer service combined with our 1.5 million square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing plant has allowed us to serve some of the largest utility and communication companies in the industry. For more information please visit www.tappinc.com.

