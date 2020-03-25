25.03.2020 04:24:00

Tap to Color: Free Coloring Book App 'Colors' Launches Globally

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile app and game developer Chamoji announces the global launch of their Colors - Free Coloring Book App, an all-features-free mobile coloring app for adults and kids, available for iOS and Android on March 24, 2020. Colors is accessible online for all types of devices, in 12 languages.

Coloring book for everyone

Coloring books are said to have benefits for both adults and kids. Children are able to enhance their creativity and concentration, while adults can relieve stress and anxiety through coloring. Colors aims to provide a free coloring app that kids and adults can easily enjoy.

FEATURES/DETAILS

1,000+ Line Drawings

Users can enjoy over 1,000 designs of classic mandala patterns, animals, nature, flowers, seasons, and fantasy. There are more than 100 illustrations dedicated for children to enjoy the art of coloring with their parents. 

Special Spring Collection

Colors is also releasing their seasonal Sakura Collection, a unique 30 sakura line drawings and color palette in celebration of the cherry blossom festivals that were recently canceled due to COVID-19. 

Easy Taps and Swipes

Coloring is made easy using 2,000 colors and palettes. Users can create masterpieces through a few swipes and taps.

Unique Editing Tools

Users can enhance their works through different post-coloring features, such as the filters, effects and outlines. People can post their finished works on social media channels.

Dark Mode Feature

Colors has dark mode, which helps reduce eye strain, so users can calm themselves to sleep through coloring even with the lights off. Users can switch between the white and dark UI any time.

Relaxing playlist on Spotify

Colors users can bring their relaxation to another level with their Colors playlist on Spotify. They can select through different relaxing music while coloring.

Updates are continuously added for users to enjoy fresh content and improvements.

Contact us for more information about Colors; see below.

Official website: https://chamoji.com/en/colors

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColorsApp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colors_app/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XN5Vvdb9D8k

EMAIL: info@nstbg.com

Related Images

colors.png
COLORS
Free coloring book app for all: kids, adults, and professionals, any time, anywhere.

unique-features.png
UNIQUE FEATURES
Color with just easy swipes and taps with Colors' color wheel, and coloring tools. Add post editing effects with the effects, filters and outline editing features. Save finished works and use it as your wallpaper.

spring-special.png
SPRING SPECIAL
In celebration of Spring, Colors gives you the Sakura Special Collection, consisting of 30 cherry blossom line drawings signifying the season of renewal.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tap-to-color-free-coloring-book-app-colors-launches-globally-301028894.html

SOURCE Chamoji

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.03.20
Fed sorgt für Stimmungswechsel bei Edelmetallen
24.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
24.03.20
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
24.03.20
SMI mit Schwächephase
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Aryzta: Coronavirus wird wesentlichen Einfluss auf Geschäftsjahr haben - Aktie bricht ein
Nestlé-GV findet wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie ohne Präsenz der Aktionäre statt
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Die Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpften am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung und auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach seinem Sprung über die 9'000-Zähler-Marke mit einem deutlichen Plus schliessen. Auch an den US-Börsen ging es kräftig aufwärts. Am Dienstag griffen die Anleger in Asien ebenfalls wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB