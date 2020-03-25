Tap to Color: Free Coloring Book App 'Colors' Launches Globally

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile app and game developer Chamoji announces the global launch of their Colors - Free Coloring Book App, an all-features-free mobile coloring app for adults and kids, available for iOS and Android on March 24, 2020. Colors is accessible online for all types of devices, in 12 languages.

Coloring book for everyone

Coloring books are said to have benefits for both adults and kids. Children are able to enhance their creativity and concentration, while adults can relieve stress and anxiety through coloring. Colors aims to provide a free coloring app that kids and adults can easily enjoy.

FEATURES/DETAILS

1,000+ Line Drawings

Users can enjoy over 1,000 designs of classic mandala patterns, animals, nature, flowers, seasons, and fantasy. There are more than 100 illustrations dedicated for children to enjoy the art of coloring with their parents.

Special Spring Collection

Colors is also releasing their seasonal Sakura Collection, a unique 30 sakura line drawings and color palette in celebration of the cherry blossom festivals that were recently canceled due to COVID-19.

Easy Taps and Swipes

Coloring is made easy using 2,000 colors and palettes. Users can create masterpieces through a few swipes and taps.

Unique Editing Tools

Users can enhance their works through different post-coloring features, such as the filters, effects and outlines. People can post their finished works on social media channels.

Dark Mode Feature

Colors has dark mode, which helps reduce eye strain, so users can calm themselves to sleep through coloring even with the lights off. Users can switch between the white and dark UI any time.

Relaxing playlist on Spotify

Colors users can bring their relaxation to another level with their Colors playlist on Spotify. They can select through different relaxing music while coloring.

Updates are continuously added for users to enjoy fresh content and improvements.

Contact us for more information about Colors; see below.

Official website: https://chamoji.com/en/colors

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColorsApp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colors_app/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XN5Vvdb9D8k

EMAIL: info@nstbg.com

Related Images

colors.png

COLORS

Free coloring book app for all: kids, adults, and professionals, any time, anywhere.

unique-features.png

UNIQUE FEATURES

Color with just easy swipes and taps with Colors' color wheel, and coloring tools. Add post editing effects with the effects, filters and outline editing features. Save finished works and use it as your wallpaper.

spring-special.png

SPRING SPECIAL

In celebration of Spring, Colors gives you the Sakura Special Collection, consisting of 30 cherry blossom line drawings signifying the season of renewal.

SOURCE Chamoji