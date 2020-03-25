|
Tap to Color: Free Coloring Book App 'Colors' Launches Globally
NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile app and game developer Chamoji announces the global launch of their Colors - Free Coloring Book App, an all-features-free mobile coloring app for adults and kids, available for iOS and Android on March 24, 2020. Colors is accessible online for all types of devices, in 12 languages.
Coloring book for everyone
Coloring books are said to have benefits for both adults and kids. Children are able to enhance their creativity and concentration, while adults can relieve stress and anxiety through coloring. Colors aims to provide a free coloring app that kids and adults can easily enjoy.
FEATURES/DETAILS
1,000+ Line Drawings
Users can enjoy over 1,000 designs of classic mandala patterns, animals, nature, flowers, seasons, and fantasy. There are more than 100 illustrations dedicated for children to enjoy the art of coloring with their parents.
Special Spring Collection
Colors is also releasing their seasonal Sakura Collection, a unique 30 sakura line drawings and color palette in celebration of the cherry blossom festivals that were recently canceled due to COVID-19.
Easy Taps and Swipes
Coloring is made easy using 2,000 colors and palettes. Users can create masterpieces through a few swipes and taps.
Unique Editing Tools
Users can enhance their works through different post-coloring features, such as the filters, effects and outlines. People can post their finished works on social media channels.
Dark Mode Feature
Colors has dark mode, which helps reduce eye strain, so users can calm themselves to sleep through coloring even with the lights off. Users can switch between the white and dark UI any time.
Relaxing playlist on Spotify
Colors users can bring their relaxation to another level with their Colors playlist on Spotify. They can select through different relaxing music while coloring.
Updates are continuously added for users to enjoy fresh content and improvements.
Contact us for more information about Colors; see below.
Official website: https://chamoji.com/en/colors
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ColorsApp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colors_app/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XN5Vvdb9D8k
EMAIL: info@nstbg.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tap-to-color-free-coloring-book-app-colors-launches-globally-301028894.html
SOURCE Chamoji
