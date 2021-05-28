SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’484 -8.8%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

28.05.2021 23:00:00

Tantalus Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Peter Londa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol (TSX: GRID) and to close the market.

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve.  The Company's solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives the Company's user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. For more information visit: https://www.tantalus.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

﻿

