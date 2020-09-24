Tanglin Trust Junior School Achieves Rights Respecting: Gold Accreditation

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanglin Trust Junior School is delighted to announce that they have achieved the RRSA Gold Accreditation. They are incredibly honoured to be not only the first school in Asia to receive this award, but also the first school outside the UK.

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/TanglintrustSchool_202009.shtml

The Rights Respecting School Award (RRSA) is an initiative run by UNICEF UK, which encourages schools to place the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) at the heart of its ethos and curriculum.

Craig Considine, CEO of Tanglin Trust School said: "The importance of valuing every life, every individual, has been thrown into sharp relief by recent global events. This award recognises Tanglin's determination to promote a more understanding, empathetic world for our children."

To achieve Gold, Tanglin demonstrated particular strengths that include:

Children's knowledge of rights is strong, including deep awareness of more complex articles.

Staff are fully committed to embedding rights across the curriculum and through daily conversations.

Excellent display of rights throughout the school.

Very articulate, confident and passionate children.

Tanglin teachers are at the forefront of educational best practice and the RRSA report noted that: "Children's social and emotional wellbeing is a top priority". The accreditation process provided the Junior School with an opportunity to build upon this ethos. Through the two-and-a-half-year journey, children have become more appreciative of the rights they have; the importance of respectful relationships; adult responsibilities as duty bearers; and the ways that children can support one another.

Parent testimonials were part of the assessment, one parent commented: "Learning about rights has made a very positive impact on my child. He's more aware of the wider world and has passionate conversations with his family and friends about how all children should know their rights."

Clair Harrington-Wilcox, Head of Junior School, said: "Most important is that the assessment process concluded that our children enjoy school and feel safe, protected and happy. I am so proud of this important achievement for Tanglin Juniors."

Tanglin's RRSA coordinator, Cameron Davidson added: "The RRSA initiative is an excellent framework for educating children on their rights. The award provides so many relevant learning opportunities, sparks interest in global issues and, most importantly, empowers children to enjoy and exercise their rights; lead happy, healthy lives; and be responsible, active citizens.

"Achieving Gold: Rights Respecting shows we are committed to promoting children's rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others. It also provides limitless links within the curriculum, current affairs as well as world events. For example, linking RRSA to: International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, World Religion Day, and Autism Awareness Day, to name but a few."

Tanglin Trust School

Established in 1925, Tanglin Trust School is the oldest British international school in Southeast Asia. Tanglin provides the English National Curriculum with an international perspective to 2,800 children from 3 to 18 years in Singapore. As a not-for-profit school, tuition fees are devoted to the provision of an outstanding education.

As the only school in Singapore to offer A Levels and the IB Diploma in Sixth Form, all of Tanglin's Sixth Formers study a programme that is tailored to them. Tanglin has an excellent academic reputation. Students' examination results consistently surpass Singapore and global averages, with around 95% of graduates typically receiving their first or second choice university, which are amongst the best in the world.