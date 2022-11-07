SMI 10'750 -0.4%  SPI 13'736 -0.2%  Dow 32'827 1.3%  DAX 13'534 0.6%  Euro 0.9909 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'709 0.6%  Gold 1'675 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20'283 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9892 0.0%  Öl 98 -0.8% 
08.11.2022 00:42:00

Tanger Kicks off Holidays with Extra Savings

Iconic TangerStyle offers extra deals on hot holiday gifts,
delivering value and style with shopper-favorite brands

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) invites shoppers to save in style this season with endless holiday gifting options from loved brands and unmatched deals at its 37 North American centers. Tanger recognizes savings are currently at the top of shoppers' wish lists and continues to prioritize value – with deeper discounts on hot holiday items. For the 2022 shopping season, Tanger features its iconic mix of coveted brands, along with a new collection of holiday pop-ups at select centers, harnessing the power of its portfolio to deliver savings with flexibility and selection.

Tanger Kicks off Holidays with Extra Savings

TangerStyle returns through Nov. 20, offering savings on top of savings this holiday season with an additional 15% off at participating retailers, including Under Armour, Old Navy, Columbia and Vera Bradley. TangerClub members receive even deeper discounts of up to 25% off Tanger's sought-after outlet prices. The signature sales event equips shoppers with elevated deals and added value as they tackle their shopping lists, whether stocking up on new styles, selecting the perfect gift or elevating their décor for at-home entertaining.

"We're proud to always deliver the best value for our shoppers, especially at times when it is needed most," said Tanger Outlets Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Wingrove. "This season, we are committed to doubling down as the ultimate holiday destination for desired brands and experiences, while rewarding our loyal shoppers with tiered savings opportunities. There is no place better than Tanger for gifting, gathering and celebrating this season."

Tanger furthers its reputation as the destination for inspired looks with curated digital gift guides and pro tips to celebrate the season in style. Its extensive collection of shopper-favorite brands and designer destinations will be complemented with exciting holiday pop ups at select locations, featuring hot brands such as Roller Rabbit, Radley London, Mack Weldon and Vans – building upon the company's momentum in expanding its retail roster to meet consumers' evolving needs. Recent portfolio additions, such as Ulta and Serena & Lily, further reflect Tanger's multi-year journey to transform its centers and enhance the shopping experience through a commitment to collaboration, innovation and growth.

Known for its commitment to community and customer experience, the company's centers will also continue to serve as gathering places, creating memorable events that bring families together. Tanger welcomes guests to enjoy festive activities such as the beloved The Elf on the Shelf® scavenger hunt (Nov. 4 - Dec. 24), tree lightings, seasonal photo sessions and philanthropic events.

Savvy shoppers can learn more at tangeroutlets.com/TangerStyle and by connecting with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram

(PRNewsfoto/Tanger Outlets)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: 
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.0 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at tangeroutlets.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Brianna Poplaskie
BRAVE Public Relations
bpoplaskie@emailbrave.com
404.233.3993

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-kicks-off-holidays-with-extra-savings-301670867.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

