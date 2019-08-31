31.08.2019 14:00:00

TandoStoneTM and Beach House ShakeTM Featured by Hoffman Weber Construction in Creative Playhouse Display at Minnesota State Fair

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, and Beach House Shake are being featured in a popular playhouse display by Hoffman Weber Construction, a large exterior remodeling firm, at the Minnesota State Fair. Running from now – Sept. 2, 2019, the fair is the largest 12-day fair in North America, attracting 1.5 million attendees and big-name musical acts and events.

Based in Minneapolis, MN, Hoffman Weber will display their craftsmanship through custom playhouses and doghouses designed with whimsical, elaborate features – from castles with climbing walls to mini houses with patios and pools. Among the six new styles, "Archway to Kids Play" will feature Beach House Shake™ in Pacifica – with the look of freshly cut western red cedar, but none of the upkeep of natural cedar shingles. The playhouse's foundation is clad in TandoStone, the number one brand of composite stone, to complete the upscale aesthetics.

Hoffman Weber finds the playhouses to be a creative side niche to their large-scale roofing, siding, and renovation businesses. "We are displaying Beach House Shake and TandoStone in our tent, as well as featuring them on one of our best playhouse designs. We'll auction that house away during the State Fair and give the proceeds to a local charity," said Joe Hoffman, President, Hoffman Weber Construction.

"We are very pleased to partner with Hoffman Weber and see our beautiful shake and stone cladding products come to life on their amazing playhouse designs," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products.

Beach House Shake is a high-performance cladding product with the look of natural cedar shingles, but will stay looking like it did the day it was installed without upkeep. And, unlike cedar shingles, Beach House Shake won't rot or decay, and is impervious to moisture. It also meets the stringent standards of Miami Dade wind- and impact-resistance for High Velocity Hurricane Zones. TandoStone, preferred by siding installers, is perfect for ground-level installations in any climate, with a unique matte texture that gives each panel a realistic appearance and high durability.

Based in Minneapolis, Hoffman Weber is a national company with local offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Colorado. To learn more about Hoffman Weber and their participation at the state fair visit https://www.hwconstruction.com/blog/mn-state-fair-2019 or contact Matthew McDaniel at 763-571-1133 or email mmcdaniel@hwconstruction.com.

About Beach House Shake and TandoStone, brands of Tando
Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone™, Beach House Shake™, and TandoShake™. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit http://www.tandobp.com or http://www.beachhouseshake.com.

 

SOURCE TandoStone

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 35: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Als Konzernchef verzichtbar? Elon Musk wird von Teslas wichtigstem Geldgeber kritisiert
Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple lädt zu Keynote Event ein
Keine Gnade für Geldvernichter: Frühzeitig Geldprobleme bei Unternehmen erkennen
Gold: Gute Chance auf kräftigen Monatsgewinn
Idorsia-Aktien vor wichtigen Daten stark gefragt
Les Chemins de fer russes ont fait une démonstration du train Lastochka sans conducteur à l'occasion du salon PRO//Motion.EXPO
Tania Micki als Nachfolgerin des langjährigen CFO Rudolf Eugster mit Wirkung ab Jahresabschluss 2019 ernannt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB