Tandem Diabetes Care Presents Positive Real-World Data from Pediatric Users of t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology at International Conference

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced presentation of real-world data from pediatric users of the t:slim X2™ insulin pump with Basal-IQ® predictive low-glucose suspend technology at the 45th annual conference of the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD). Data from 2,696 users under the age of 18 years old showed an overall rate of hypoglycemia of only 0.9 percent when using Basal-IQ technology. A subgroup of users with at least 21 days of sensor-augmented pump data prior to use of Basal-IQ technology demonstrated a 31 percent reduction in hypoglycemia following introduction of the feature (n=491).

Data Highlights

The study included de-identified real-world data uploaded to Tandem’s t:connect® web application between August 31, 2018 and March 14, 2019, which was retrospectively analyzed to assess hypoglycemia outcomes.

Overall Group (n=2,696) – The overall rate of hypoglycemia (defined as percent median time spent with sensor readings <70 mg/dL or 3.9 mmol/L) for this group was 0.9 percent. Algorithm-enabled insulin suspensions occurred on average 4.9 times per day for an average 15.5 minutes per suspension.

Subgroup (n=491) – Pre-post analysis demonstrated median time spent <70 mg/dL or 3.9 mmol/L decreased from 1.6 to 1.1 percent upon introduction of Basal-IQ technology (p = <0.001), representing a 31 percent reduction in hypoglycemia. Sensor time-in-range (defined as 70-180 mg/dL or 3.9-10.0 mmol/L) remained steady between pre- and post-Basal-IQ technology use, however, there was a significant decrease in sensor glucose values greater than 300 mg/dL or 16.7 mmol/L (p=0.007).

About the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology

The simple-to-use t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ predictive low glucose suspend technology uses glucose values from an integrated Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor to predict and help prevent lows with zero fingersticks*. The t:slim X2 insulin pump includes advanced features like a large color touchscreen, rechargeable battery, Bluetooth® wireless technology, USB connectivity and watertight construction (IPX7)1. It is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer, offering the potential for in-warranty users to access new features as they meet necessary regulatory requirements2. The t:slim X2 insulin pump is up to 38 percent smaller than other insulin pumps and holds up to 300 units of insulin.3

Launch of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology has begun in select international geographies. It is currently available on new t:slim X2 insulin pumps and as a software update to all in-warranty t:slim X2 insulin pump users in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, and South Africa.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Important Safety Information for the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology

Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. The t:slim X2 insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology (the System) consists of the t:slim X2 insulin pump, which contains Basal-IQ technology, and a compatible CGM. CGM sold separately. The t:slim X2 insulin pump is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in persons requiring insulin. The t:slim X2 insulin pump can be used solely for continuous insulin delivery and as part of the System. When the System is used with a compatible iCGM, Basal-IQ technology can be used to suspend insulin delivery based on CGM sensor readings. The System is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater. The System is intended for single patient use and requires a prescription. The System is indicated for use with NovoLog/NovoRapid or Humalog U-100 insulin. The System is not approved for use in pregnant women, persons on dialysis, or critically ill patients. The pump is not intended for anyone unable or unwilling to: use the insulin pump, CGM, and all other system components in accordance with their respective instructions for use; test blood glucose levels as recommended by their healthcare provider; demonstrate adequate carb-counting skills; maintain sufficient diabetes self-care skills; see their healthcare provider regularly. The user must also have adequate vision and/or hearing to recognize all functions of the pump, including alerts. For detailed indications for use and safety information, visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo.

