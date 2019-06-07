|
07.06.2019 22:50:00
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Conference Call Following Data Presentations at the ADA Scientific Sessions
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 8:00pm Eastern Time (5:00pm Pacific Time) following data presentations at the 79th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association on its t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology system.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft
|47335227
|55.00 %
|9.00 %
|Adidas / Nike
|47335228
|69.00 %
|8.25 %
|ABB / Geberit / Swisscom
|47335225
|65.00 %
|7.92 %
Conference Call/Webcast Details:
Date: June 9, 2019
Time: 8:00pm Eastern Time (5:00pm Pacific Time)
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396
International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261
Conference ID: 9276673
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ne7madso
An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the "Events & Presentations” section.
About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Twitter @tandemdiabetes, use #tslimX2 and
$TNDM.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/TandemDiabetes.
Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005468/en/