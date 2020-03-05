+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
05.03.2020 09:07:00

Tanca.io has launched a face recognition solution using artificial intelligence via mobile devices

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanca.io - an online human resource management platform in Vietnam launches AI face recognition technology via mobile devices or CCTV. This is a solution that helps businesses improve employee safety during the time of Covid epidemic 19.

Quan Tran, the founder of Tanca.io, said that the AI facial recognition technology is applied to smartphones, tablets, and cameras. Accordingly, an employee can use their phone to time attendance via GPS and take pictures of faces. The AI compares the employee's image taken and their original image on the system to verify the attendance. Alternatively, businesses can install the Tanca app on any mobile device such as a tablet in front of the company's doors. When employees enter the office, they can check in via this device without touching it. Face recognition technology is also integrated on the CCTV by the Tanca team. The system will automatically identify employees when come in/out and automatically notify via mobile phone to employees.

The idea of using face recognition to record in / out is not new, but this is the first time an HR software in Vietnam has applied this technology. "Since finger machines pose risks of exposure, non-touch solutions will be more efficient and safer in the current context," Quan said.

According to Quan, about 40% of Vietnamese businesses are using finger machines, the remaining businesses use book timekeeping or do not have the optimal timekeeping method. Tanca's solution not only introduces a new way to replace the finger machines but also helps other businesses to have a new way of managing their employees. Currently, Tanca.io's technologies run online, so this solution helps many businesses manage their employees in real-time. Any time they can know the situation of the number of employees at the company and employees also have their timesheets immediately.

The need to find new solutions at this time is also increasing. For example, the need for online training, digitizing documents in businesses and remote working tools. Quan said many of Tanca customers have asked his company to promote digitizing documents of their businesses. to remove the office paper. This is also one of the "non-touch" solutions for papers and documents on many levels.

About Tanca.io:

Tanca.io is a Vietnamese technology startup focused on developing human resource management platform on cloud computing. Tanca provides this solution to more than 500 customers in Vietnam and is applied in 15 industries. Tanca is based in Ho Chi Minh City and has ambitions to become the leading human resource management platform in Vietnam in the next 2 years. Tanca also received the Vietnam Talent Award - a prestigious award in the field of IT in Vietnam when this award celebrated 15 years last year.

Website of Tanca: https://tanca.io/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200305/2739487-1

SOURCE Tanca.io

