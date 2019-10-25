+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 05:04:00

Tan Mujiang's First Flagship Store in the USA opened in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct 19th, Tan Mujiang's First Flagship Store in USA opened at Flushing Main Street, NYC.

New York Flagship Store in Flushing, NY

On the opening day, Tan Mujiang attracted many customers into the store with its eye-catching Chinese character logo and a lute performance. Many Chinese shoppers were surprised to see the national wooden combs abroad. Many foreigners were impressed by the oriental charm and exquisite craftsmanship of the combs.

Tan Mujiang is the only listed company worldwide in wooden comb industry, who creates more than 40 accurate processes to improve its products made from natural materials by traditional Chinese handicrafts with beautiful shape, smooth lines, exquisite texture, rich colors and fine hand feel, perfectly integrate traditional culture and modern fashion. Since December 2013, Tan Mujiang has gotten more than 80 patents, providing supplies to more than 1200 shops all over China, 8 oversea flagship stores in Southeast Asia and Toronto and now Tan Mujiang has H0006 opened inNew York.

H0006 is Tan Mujiang's second store to open in North America. Tan Mujiang's goal is to popularize its brand by operating its own franchise shops all over the world.

Tan Mujiang has set up a national general franchising model. Ithopes to learn some franchisees really love Tan Mujiang. Tan Mujiang promises to give them the greatest self-developing space and comprehensive support including market research, location selection, opening preparation guidance, personnel training, store decoration, marketing demonstration and post-sales service, to ensure the scheduled opening and normal operation as well as the profitability of the store.

Tan Mujiang will increase the investment in overseas market promotion. In addition to participating in some grand international exhibitions, Tan Mujiang will release its brand and products information on some popular overseas social medias and hold a series of promotion activities for the overseas stores.

If you are interested in Tan Mujiang and want to know more about us, you can contact us anytime HERE:
TEL: 86-511-87186978-8022
EMAIL: tmjhwxx@ctans.com  

New York Flagship Store( H0006)
ADD:  41-41 KISSENA BLVD SUITE 105
FLUSHING, NEWYORK,11355
Tel:  9294987985

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tan-mujiangs-first-flagship-store-in-the-usa-opened-in-nyc-300945395.html

SOURCE Tan Mujiang

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
24.10.19
Ölpreise nach US-Lagerdaten deutlich im Aufwind
24.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
24.10.19
SMI - Die Spannung steigt
24.10.19
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & US Banken
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apples Kreditkarte löst Euphorie aus - keine Kreditkarte war zum Start erfolgreicher
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert zweistellig
Polyphor-Aktien mit 40% im Höhenrausch - Hoffnung auf neuen Produktkandidaten
Dow beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Sika-Aktien gibt Gewinne ab: Sika legt im dritten Quartal an Tempo zu - Prognose bestätigt
Amazon-Aktie nachbörslich im Sinkflug: Amazon macht mehr Umsatz, enttäuscht jedoch mit Gewinn
Microsoft-Aktie trotzdem höher - Microsoft mit mehr Gewinn
Bucher steigert Umsatz nach neun Monaten, Tempo hat zuletzt aber abgenommen - Bucher-Aktie tiefer
Twitter enttäuscht Börse mit Quartalszahlen - Twitter-Aktie knickt ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Während der NASDAQ zulegte, stand der Dow Jones am Donnerstag tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen hauptsächlich Aufschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB